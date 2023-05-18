Above, Naomi Boucher is wearing a handmade Burmese dress. The bottom part is called “longyi” that females wear, which is similar to a maxi dress. It wraps around the body and you tuck it in. The top piece has a handmade button that covers over one side of the body. You can see the button along on the right side of the top. The traditional Myanmar dresses are hand stitched and customized. Boucher is left-handed so her top and bottom dress align to the left side.