By JURI LOVE For The Foxboro Reporter
Local resident Naomi Boucher is sharing traditions from Myanmar as May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
Boucher, 51, who is a native of Ye Oo, which is located north of Mandalay, Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, immigrated to the United States in 1986.
However, she later left to follow her husband’s military career in 1997 and lived abroad for 19 years. The couple relocated to Foxboro in 2016 upon Boucher’s husband Mark’s retirement from the military.
“My country is very isolated from the outside world so its history and culture are preserved. Tradition and culture are associated with the teaching and learning of the Buddhist religion,” Boucher said. “Myanmar people are very kind and generous, despite their level of income, the people are always willing to help and offer their support to other families or neighbors in need. There is no expectation and everyone has a sincere gratitude,” Boucher said.
To celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Boucher performs traditional dances by request.
Boucher studied dance from the age of 5 to 13 years old and still practices the basic traditional dance of her native country.
Boucher said there are several styles of Myanmar dances, depending upon the festivities. The traditional dance is accompanied by traditional musical instruments and songs. Nowadays, this style of dance can be seen as being performed by a group of dancers.
“My father is an artist, such as a music composer, plays various traditional instruments, and is a songwriter, so he had me learn the traditional Myanmar dance at the age of 5. My father sent me to the dance school in the city called Yangon, formerly known as Rangoon, every summer,” Boucher said.
Boucher performed at local town festivals until the age of 13 and said it was very important to her father that any of his children carry on their cultural tradition.
“He made sure that I learned from the best. Yangon is like an American version of Hollywood. Many famous people that lived there thrived in the business when I was living in my homeland,” Boucher said.
The attire that she wears is called “Htamein” with a train attached at the bottom of the dress is called “yethina.” Typically, you see this type of dress only worn as wedding attire or dance costume.
“I like this dance because I like performing at various traditional festivals. Plus, it is a traditional dance that brings the beauty, storytelling, and instrumental part of itself very unique,” Boucher said.