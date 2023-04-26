As the weather gets warmer, there is usually an increase in the number of solicitors who go door to door to sell products and services.
However, under a change to a town bylaw enacted last May at town meeting, residents can sign up and join the “Do Not Solicit List,” which is given to all licensed solicitors
The list, which is given by police to all licensed solicitors approved by the town, is kept by the town clerk and includes no other identifying information other than a person’s address.
Nearly 500 residents have already joined the list in two days, according to Police Chief Michael Grace.
Under the bylaw, solicitors who are approved by the town and the police department are prohibited from going to homes on the list.
A solicitor who violates the by-law risks a $300 fine.
Any solicitors who willfully violate the by-law after being given a cease-and-desist order from police may be arrested.
Grace said arresting someone under the bylaw is considered a last resort.
Around this time of year, Grace said, police see an uptick in door-to-door solicitors, selling everything from solar panels to home improvements services or products.
With many residents now working remotely from home, the police chief said many who opt to be on the list do not want to be interrupted while working.
“There are people who may be on conference calls at work and don’t want to be disturbed,” Grace said.
The bylaw does not apply to any person soliciting solely for religious, charitable, civic or political purposes, according to the police chief.
The purpose of the list is to protect people from having their privacy disturbed while they are home.
“It’s really a quality of life issue,” Grace said.
Foxboro residents can sign for the “Do Not Solicit Registry” by going to Foxboroughma.gov/cmsOne.aspx?portalId=15207864&pageId=18829534 for more information.