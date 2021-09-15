The pace of vaccinations for the coronavirus is slowing in the area, but Foxboro ranks near the top as far as the percentage of residents getting shots.
Foxboro comes in third among 10 area communities at 66.77 percent, with 12,158 of 18,209 residents vaccinated.
Wrentham leads all area communities with just under 74 percent of its residents fully vaccinated. Mansfield is second with just over 68 percent.
The communities also include Attleboro, North Attleboro, Norton, Norfolk, Plainville, Seekonk and Rehoboth.
Another 842 residents became fully vaccinated in the area for the week ending Sept. 9. That’s down 200 from the 1,042 in the previous week, though it’s possible the Labor Day holiday weekend depressed the numbers.
All told, the 842 newly-vaccinated people represented less than half of one percent of the 198,294 residents of the area.
However, the new numbers pushed the total of fully vaccinated people to 120,821, which is just under 61 percent of the area’s residents. That percentage includes those age 11 and younger, who are not eligible for vaccinations.
If those youngsters are not included, the percentage improves to over 80 percent, with 120,821 of the remaining 159,812 residents fully vaccinated.
Those age 65 to 74 have the greatest percentage of fully vaccinated, just under 86 percent. Those who are 75 and above have the second greatest, 84 percent. Those from the age of 12 to 15 have the lowest percentage of vaccinations at 54.5 percent.
Statewide the numbers are worse than the area numbers.
Massachusetts only increased its vaccinations by .37 percent for the week ending Sept. 9, which translates to just over 26,000 people.