An intense thunderstorm right before the New England Patriots' in-stadium practice that was free Friday for Foxboro residents didn't dampen the excitement of the fans.
The annual event was open to Foxboro residents as well as season-ticket holders who got to watch the team play and practice at Gillette Stadium.
Residents were able to obtain 6 free mobile tickets per person.
According to Julia Pagliarulo, spokesperson for Kraft Sports + Entertainment, they have had attendances ranging from 10,000 to 25,000 over the years for the event, and this year was around 15,000.
Pagliarulo said the in-stadium practice is an opportunity for residents and season-ticket holders to see the Patriots take the Gillette Stadium field for the first time each season.
"It was great to have a Foxboro edition of 'Friday Night Lights,' with football being played under the lights at Gillette Stadium. We had a little weather system storm pass through hours prior to the practice, which I am sure impacted attendance, but it ended up being a perfect summer night to enjoy an in-stadium Practice," Pagliarulo said. "Our fans and the Foxboro community are such a key part of the Patriots and the in-stadium practice is a great way to celebrate that support as we get closer to the start of another football season in Foxboro."
Some of the Foxboro residents shared their excitement of the night.
It was Bill Panasuik's second time coming to the event with his family and friends and said it was great.
"I think it's important that we get out here to see the stadium, have an opportunity for people who don't have season tickets or buy tickets to get out here and see the field, the lights, all the activity, around it," he said.
Panasuik thought this was a good opportunity to bring his son Jonathan, knowing some of his friends would also bbe there.
"The fact that you can get six tickets and bring a couple of buddies in as well is nice," he said.
His son Jonathan, 11, said: "I think it's really cool watching all the football players do scrimmage and throwing the ball. I like how they are running around."
Heather Scarsciottiand said she and her children, Zealand, 8, Lyza, 11, Mal, 10, walked to the stadium together from home.
"We live behind the stadium. It was really fun to walk the back road to get into the stadium tonight,"she said.
She said they come to this event every year and this was their 10th. "This is a great family event that we love to come to every year. It's great for Foxboro residents."
Her favorite part is to see the players -- her favorite being QB Mac Jones.
Her son, Mal, 10, said the event was exciting because they don't usually get to do this that often. Jones is also his team favorite "because he is a good quarterback." .
Joey Lawlor said it's cool to see the players because you can see who is going to be pretty good in the coming season.
"This was my fiancée Danielle's idea who decided that we should do it and I thought it was a good idea because we always had fun doing it," Lawlor said.
Danielle Slavin, who was born and raised in Foxboro, said this was her third time attending the event.
Joey and Danielle brought their four children -- Brayden Furtado, 13, Chase Lawlor, 12, Antonio Furtado, 10, and Cora Lawlor, 8, to the stadium.
Brayden said: "It's fun and very cool to watch the players and I'm excited to watch the Patriots."