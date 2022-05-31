Gazing out across the hundreds gathered at the foot of the town Common Monday morning, U.S. Army Col. Jason Oberton recited a brief litany of “fundamental qualities” displayed by America’s service men and women over the past 250 years.
“They possessed loyalty, respect, personal courage, selflessness and a dedication to duty and integrity,” said Oberton, who delivered keynote remarks at Foxboro’s annual Memorial Day ceremonies, the first held since 2019.
Oberton, director of strategic plans and policy for the Massachusetts National Guard and brigade commander of the 151st Regional Support Group, reminded listeners that Memorial Day is not a celebration, but rather an invitation to reflect on the true cost of freedom for “those who gave up their spring times so we can enjoy ours.”
“They didn’t go to war because they love fighting,” he said. “They were called to be part of something bigger than themselves -- they were called to defend us.”
Describing those who serve in uniform as a “small band of brothers and sisters,” Oberton said that in the two decades since the country adopted an all-volunteer military, less than 1 percent of the population now serves in the armed forces.
“We are humbled by the tremendous courage shown by our brave sailors, soldiers, airmen and Marines,” he added. “There is no doubt that our veterans have paved the way for all the freedoms we have today.
“No veteran, no country.”
Oberton’s remarks provided a poignant coda to the town's traditional Memorial Day observances, held under bright blue skies tempered by a soft breeze.
He was preceded at the podium by an array of local and state dignitaries that included state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, state Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, Town Manager William Keegan and selectwoman Stephanie McGowan, who extended greetings on behalf of the town.
Suggesting that residents consider it their civic duty to gather on the last Monday each May, Feeney said Foxboro’s annual Memorial Day ceremonies represent all that is special about the town.
“We do this for many reasons -- we take different roads to get here,” Feeney said. “But we stand here together, on our Common, for a common purpose.”
Feeney concluded his remarks by urging townspeople to take their own “moral inventory” as a means of honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
“Are we living our lives in a way that honors the values and ideals that many fought for and many died for?” he rhetorically asked. “It is that for which we must strive.”
Following Feeney at the microphone, Barrows urged listeners to visit Foxboro’s cemeteries, adorned with new flags, and remember the 29 squares or intersections that memorialize local service personnel.
“The sheer bravery of those men and women have truly defined the character of our great nation,” he said. “It is their service and sacrifice that has kept our country safe since its beginnings.”
Barrows also asked the audience to commend service members, not just on the Memorial Day weekend, but each and every day.
“I would like to challenge each of you to live your lives as those who have gone would have -- with purpose and gratitude, regardless of the challenges in front of you,” Barrows said.
Reprising her role as master of ceremonies, Ally Rodriguez, the town's veterans’ services officer, formally opened the ceremonies after a brief parade featuring color and honor guard units from Post #93 and VFW Post #2626, elected officials, local scout troops and the Foxboro High School Marching Band.
“It feels so good, but a little hot, to be standing out here publicly honoring our fallen heroes,” Rodriguez said prior to introducing high school senior Julia MacLellan, who performed the National Anthem.
Leading participants in the Pledge of Allegiance was Marianne Cherico, whose late husband, James “Jimmy” Cherico Jr., a 1973 Foxboro High School graduate and later a U.S Army Airborne Ranger, died March 15 of cancer.
Sporting a lapel button with her husband’s image, Cherico thanked both Rodriguez and the Foxboro’s veterans’ community for care and support during his illness.
“It’s such an honor to be here,” Cherico said. “I am forever grateful for all of the kindness and help during a difficult battle with cancer.”
Cherico’s appearance was just one of several special touches which graced the traditional Memorial Day format.
Another new feature paired military personnel with local Girl Scouts for the ceremonial laying of memorial wreaths at the various veterans’ monuments. These included: SFC Summer Cook and Girl Scout Sindhu Madagula at the Revolutionary War / War of 1812 / Mexican American War memorial; SFC Kimberly Brown and Emma Wapenski at the Civil War memorial; Sgt. LeeMarie Bernado and Eden Glover at the World War I memorial; Maj. Stacey Fortin and Karina Das at the World War II memorial.
Also: SFC Janet Zonghetti and Megan Field at the Korean War memorial; SSG Leylana Higgins-Borders and Quinn Escobar at the Vietnam memorial; SSG Tanisha Scott and Aiofe Whyte at the Cold War memorial; Tech Sgt. Evelyn Young and Ellen Benay at the Lebanon-Panama-Persian Gulf memorial; and PO Michelle Stuart and Karina Hainesworth at the Global War on Terror memorial.
In addition, Air Force CPT Thomas Sabin, an associate member of the Foxboro Historical Commission, placed a wreath at the Unknown Soldier memorial.
Always an emotional touchstone for Foxboro residents, Rodriguez then read a “roll call” of 28 local veterans who had died since Memorial Day 2021. These included: Alois Elias Abacherli Jr., U.S. Army; Ralph Brooks, U.S. Navy; David Cameron, U.S. Army; James Cherico Jr., U.S. Army; Philip Clark, U.S. Navy; James Fleming, U.S. Army; Kenneth Gay Sr., U.S. Army and John Griffin, U.S. Navy.
Also: Ture Hagman, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy & U.S. Air Force; Richard Hanson, U.S. Army; Richard Heydecker, U.S. Army; John Hebert and U.S. Army; Richard Carter Hobbs, U.S. Air Force and Edward Lonergan Jr., U.S. Navy.
Also: David MacKenzie, U.S. Air Force; James Manning, U.S. Air Force; Vincent McIssac, U.S. Navy; Allen McKenna, U.S. Army; Josephine Miller, U.S. Marine Corps; Frank Pulera, U.S. Navy and Joseph Roxborough, U.S. Army.
Also; Paul Reddy, U.S. Navy; Joseph Rull, U.S. Marine Corps; Salvatore Salgado, U.S. Army; Joseph Sevieri, U.S. Navy & U.S. Marine Corps; Francis Shinskey, U.S. Navy, Roger Smith, U.S. Army and Chesbrooke “Chet” Stoughton, U.S. Army.
After the honor roll, bagpiper Bruce Roberts Jr. delivered a rendition of “Amazing Grace,” followed by the plaintive strains of “Taps” delivered by high school seniors Cameron Shave and Emily Jaillet on trumpet.
On hand to conclude the services was Thomas Boisclair, pastor of Grace Chapel on Mechanic Street, who delivered the benediction, and earlier, an invocation.