Local residents with ties to Russia are expressing shock and anger over Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing campaign of ruthless attacks on civilians.
Vitaly Dumanis, an engineer who came from Russia to the United States in 1985 as a Jewish refugee and has lived in Foxboro since 1996, said he still has a lot of friends in Russia and believes Putin, not the Russian people, is to blame for the aggression.
Dumanis, whose wife Elena Dumanis is also a Ukraine native and spoke with The Sun Chronicle last week about the Russian invasion, said the situation in Ukraine is heartbreaking and unimaginable.
"I knew that Putin is power-hungry, but to invade a peaceful neighboring country for his ego is beyond words. In my opinion, Ukraine needs help from all of us to stop the Russian invasion," Dumanis said.
He said unfortunately, the word "war" is prohibited in Russia and people risk arrest and prison time for speaking out against the invasion. He compared current conditions in Russia to the reign of former Soviet Union premier Joseph Stalin, with opponents considered "political prisoners."
"The war is terrible. Russian soldiers are killing hundreds of innocent civilians to achieve their goals. Ukraine needs not only humanitarian aid but real help to stop this war right now," Dumanis said.
He believes NATO should create a no-fly-zone over Ukraine, as asked for by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to stop the air attacks.
"It is like Putin did in Syria by saying that officially the government invited them to protect the people of Syria. I don't believe Putin would start a nuclear war just because his aircraft would be destroyed by NATO flying over Ukrainian airspace," Dumanis said.
Foxboro resident and retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Colonel Michael Davison, a former attaché to the Republic of Uzbekistan, strongly believes that this is a case of naked aggression on the part of Putin against Ukraine.
"I say Putin because I’m not sure the Russian people are behind it or even know about it fully," Davison said. "I believe that this war was started to take the Russian people's eye off of domestic issues, but again, it’s been a while since I’ve been involved with politics in the former Soviet Union."
He said he has a lot of friends who have served in Ukraine, including one who was the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine when the so-called Orange Revolution occurred from late November 2004 to January 2005. The revolution refers to a series of protests in the aftermath of the run-off vote of the Ukranian presidential election.
Another friend served in Ukraine is a first-generation Ukrainian American and is a fluent Ukrainian speaker.
Davison said the big surprise thus far is how badly the Russians are doing in their war on Ukraine.
"Yes, I expected fierce resistance from the Ukrainians but I was completely surprised that the Russian troops in a lot of cases have abandoned their vehicles," Davison said.
Another Foxboro resident, Rebecca Murphy, is an International Education specialist and described the Ukraine crisis as heartbreaking.
For her, the war hits closer to home because she was a Peace Corps volunteer in Poland from 1997 to 1999.
For 18 months she served as an English language teacher and youth mentor in a high school located in Brzozów, Poland -- a town about an hour's drive from the border with Ukraine. Many refugees have been entering Poland over the past 10 days.
Although Murphy didn't work with any refugees from Ukraine while she lived there, there were several refugee groups from Kosovo in Poland.
"It's really amazing how countries bordering Ukraine have opened their hearts and homes to refugees, but it's quite disheartening to hear about the racism and discrimination that many non-Ukrainians refugees, especially from Africa and Asia, are facing while trying to get away from conflict," Murphy said.
She is also keeping an eye on the situation in Ukraine because her daughter, Mae Polis, 16, has been in Finland since August 2021 as an exchange student.
Finland, like Sweden, has remained a neutral country and is not currently a member of NATO.
"Like any parent, I'm always concerned for my daughter's health and well-being," she said. "Being so far from home, I have to trust her to make choices in line with the values she has, and have faith that she is around people that will care for her and help her -- not much different than if she were to go to Boston or New York or Maine without me."
Murphy said she thinks the American people can help by taking some action.
"First, there are many organizations that work directly with refugees here in Massachusetts and I'd encourage people to support those agencies," she said. "Some organizations will collect donated items, and I know it's important for those who want to help to find tangible ways to help immediately."
She said logistically sometimes that can be difficult, and it's also important to remember that this war, like others, will have a long-lasting effect and help -- physical, emotional, and practical -- will be needed for many years to come.
"Finding ways to bridge understanding and communication between cultures is an important part of peace-building -- kindness to neighbors and caring for each other in small ways can start today, and have an immediate impact," Murphy said.