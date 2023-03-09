Foxboro’s traditional “Warrior” logo could be making its last stand, with school board members this week taking steps to reassess the likeness of a Native American as the face of the town’s athletic teams.
Leading a discussion at Tuesday night’s board meeting, school committee Chairman Brent Ruter said a decision on the long-standing symbol could come as early as the board’s next session, scheduled for March 21, when public input will be accepted.
“This is, at least for us, uncharted waters,” he observed, while envisioning a range of possible outcomes.
“The main question before us is whether we keep, alter or retire Foxboro’s Warrior mascot, or indigenous-inspired symbols, as part of our logo,” he said, pointing out that committee members could decide to retire the current imagery while retaining the “Warrior” nomenclature.
Other board members swiftly voiced support for such an initiative.
“It is time for us to do something,” said Rob Canfield. “Delaying doesn’t do anything. It is time to make a decision around what our policy is and what Foxboro is going to do.”
Fellow committee member Richard Pearson, a Foxboro High School graduate and currently associate executive director for the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association, concurred.
“They’re changing year after year after year,” Pearson said of images and nicknames deemed offensive to indigenous peoples.
Pearson added that Foxboro is among 23 public and/or private schools in Massachusetts (and 46 across New England) still using some form of Native American image or mascot.
Although at least a half-dozen prior efforts to address the issue statewide have failed, a bill pending before the state Legislature would ban the use of Native American imagery, team names or references, “including aspects of Native American cultures” — though provisions would allow Massachusetts tribes to use such symbols if they choose.
Committee member Michele Raymond likened the situation in Foxboro to ongoing efforts by professional sports franchises in revisiting indigenous symbolism — particularly as reflected in marketing and merchandising efforts.
“I think it’s evident to see that the indigenous-inspired symbols are phasing their way out over time,” Raymond said. “I look at that as a message that’s coming from the students, from the coaches.”
Raymond further stated that she felt more bullish about the “Warrior” nickname than the Native American image represented on football helmets and other athletic garb.
“I think it’s a great name,” she said. “It has way more than just ties to indigenous people. If you’re a warrior you’ve got grit, you’re pushing through whatever challenges you have.”
Pearson agreed.
“I’m 100-percent behind the name “Warrior’,” he said, while admitting he finds the school’s long-time logo problematic. “I grew up with it my entire life (and) I think the name can carry through.”
However, Canfield reminded his colleagues that use of the term “warriors” is not limited to sports teams.
“Any group associated with Foxboro schools may adopt ‘Warriors’ as their name,” he said. “If they don’t have a uniform that says it, they still might have some other association. So more than just the sports community is impacted by this decision.”
Canfield also contended that despite widespread usage in a variety of contexts, the term remains most closely associated with indigenous peoples.
“We need to consider the history of the name and what that does from a cultural bias standpoint,” he said.
Earlier in Tuesday’s discussion, Ruter said that questions over images deemed offensive by Native American tribes or other groups have simmered for years.
Back in 2013, then-school committee members opted against placing a Warrior logo at midfield of the new turf complex at Foxboro High School (though that decision was improbably framed as an opportunity to save $2,500).
Ruter suggested the topic would in all likelihood have been pressed “more earnestly” in 2019, but took a back seat to public health concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ruter also pointedly defended the school board’s authority to make such a decision — as opposed to other local, municipal or athletic officials — by citing guidance provided by the Massachusetts Association of School Committees.
“It’s 100-percent absolutely the purview of the school committee under our three duties — budget, evaluation and policy,” he explained. “Mostly to bring public voice and unity to an issue that impacts the whole community.”
At the same time, Ruter agreed with views expressed by other board members who had privately suggested the issue be vetted more broadly.
“If a change was made, it seemed wholly the will of the committee that other people should be involved in that, and not just these five,” he said, while stressing that any final decision would be the committee’s alone.
Along those lines, Ruter confirmed that he had reached out to members of the Foxboro Historical Society for feedback.