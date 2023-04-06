With passions over Foxboro’s traditional “Warrior” logo still bubbling at fever pitch, school officials this week announced plans to engage indigenous leaders in a public dialog about evolving standards of Native American imagery.
School committee Chairman Brent Ruter on Tuesday night said that representatives from a number of tribes or affiliated councils have expressed willingness to participate in such a forum, provided they could do so remotely.
These included leaders from the Mashpee, Herring Pond, Chappaquiddick and Pocasset Wampanoag nations, the Narragansett Historical Preservation Office, Western Mass. Indian Affairs Office and the Eastern Band of Cherokee, among others.
“We’ll ensure that’s a public meeting so folks can watch in real time,” Ruter told those crowding the town hall meeting room. “I believe that it could be potentially informative — and for that reason I’m always on the side of more information.”
Although no date has been set for the proposed forum, he added that interested parties would be invited to submit questions in advance, but not participate directly in discussion.
Ruter’s announcement followed yet another emotional meeting Tuesday night, with many on hand sporting Foxboro Warrior gear while offering contrasting views on the long-standing symbols.
As someone who moved to Foxboro in 2015, Denise Hui of Lincoln Hill Way conceded she lacks a “sentimental attachment” to local tradition, but stressed the value of continuity in asking board members to retain the Warrior name.
“Warrior spirit goes beyond any image or logo,” said Hui, whose sons attend the high school and perform with the marching band at football games. “Changing an image or logo doesn’t take any of that away from us. The Warrior spirit will persist regardless of what side you stand on and regardless of what image we have on our logo.”
Doug Suess of Central Street, a longtime resident and sports booster, acknowledged that several professional sports franchises, most notably in Cleveland and Washington, D.C., deserved criticism for their use of objectionable logos.
“I think we’re all in agreement the Warrior name is still OK,” Suess said. “It’s the image.”
Not according to Maury Freeman of Cannon Forge Way, however.
“Not all of us agree the name is OK — I sure don’t,” he said.
Without referencing the school mascot or other visual imagery, Freeman asserted the term “Warriors” is better suited to military personnel in combat units rather than high school athletes.
“They should play the game hard,” he said of the town’s student athletes. “They should play to win, but not have the frame of mind of a warrior — to win at any cost.”
Erin Earnst of Weston Avenue said her daughter, Mary Clare, who graduated Foxboro High School in 2021, focused on the Foxboro mascot while undertaking a research project for an AP Language course.
At that time, Earnst added, top administrators, including Superintendent Amy Berdos and Assistant Superintendent Allison Mello, urged Mary Clare to share her findings more widely, but those plans were upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Referring to the current school logo as “one-dimensional,” Earnst reminded board members that not all indigenous people were warriors, and asked them to prioritize the mental health of students over preserving tradition.
“The mascot ignores the diversity of the group and distills them down to an angry people at war,” she said. “Why would the Foxboro Public Schools continue to choose to have a mascot that has proven to have a harmful impact on others?”
Emma Lacy of Independence Drive, a senior at Foxboro High School, delivered prepared remarks from Adams Street resident Maura Buglione, who was unable to attend Tuesday night’s meeting, likewise asking board members to retire the current logo.
“Please know I support everything she has written here,” Lacy added.
Tracing a history of indigenous representations in local media, Christine Igo Freeman of Cocasset Street said that use of the Warrior name originated at some point in the mid-1950s, possibly from a school athletic advisory council empaneled at roughly the same time.
Others suggested that by raising the issue in this manner, school board members had stirred up a hornet’s nest.
Among them were Heather Harding of North High Street and A.J. Dooley of Ridge Road, both Foxboro natives who argued that any final decision should be made by townspeople at large — either by a ballot question or town meeting vote.
“I just don’t think this is a five-person matter,” Dooley said. “The right thing to do is to put it to a town vote.”
Another Foxboro native, Patricia Slattery of Morse Street, said the Warrior tradition resonates most loudly in families with connections to the local school community.
“Let’s not do away with something that we feel isn’t a way of honoring,” Slattery said of the current iconography. “Instead, let’s find a way to make it honorable.”
School committee members, meanwhile, took an opportunity to amplify their own views on the subject.
While reaffirming his prior commitment to retaining the Warrior name, board member Richard Pearson said that virtually all studies point towards replacing the existing Indian head logo.
“This is just impossible to get around,” Pearson said. “There is too much information out there, too much evidence with mascots and images that … tribal leaders say are not respectful. And that’s where we are in 2023.”
Meanwhile, member Rob Canfield wondered aloud if the Warrior logo or name contradicts the school committee’s fundamental principle to promote diversity and inclusion.
“I think that’s the question we have to ask ourselves in any decision we make,” Canfield said.
Speaking at her final school board meeting prior to the May town election, Michelle Raymond joined Pearson in voicing support for the Warrior name, while hoping the process could serve as a learning opportunity rather than a polarizing experience.
“I hope that students learn that people can fundamentally disagree and be able to have a discussion and do it with respect,” she said. “How do you move forward beyond that?”
Ruter concurred, and offered a final word on the subject:
“This is how grown-ups make decisions,” he said. “If folks disagree, we have conversations.”