Following the lead of state health and educational policy-makers, school committee members this week voted unanimously to lift orders that require face coverings inside local school buildings, cooling a political hot potato, at least for the time-being.
The new protocol, which still allows students and staff to continue masking if they choose, will take effect Feb. 28 in keeping with Gov. Charlie Baker’s recent announcement that masks will not be required after that date.
In voting to accept the recommendation of Superintendent Amy Berdos, board members agreed that conditions had sufficiently improved to warrant rescinding the existing mask policy.
“We’re in a very different place than we were at the start of the school year,” Berdos said during a special Monday night meeting convened to address the mask issue.
She added the local teachers’ union also supported rolling back the mandatory mask policy in accordance with state guidelines.
“There will be many people who will choose to wear a mask if it becomes optional,” Berdos observed. “And we will absolutely support that environment.”
Jennifer Rosenberg, district-wide nurse leader, echoed those sentiments.
“Masking isn’t going away,” Rosenberg told committee members. “I think that’s an important thing for parents to know -- that it’s not going to be all ‘masks off’.”
Officials said that Monday’s vote to lift the mask mandate applies to school athletic and music-related activities, but cautioned that face coverings will still play a role in broader COVID-19 mitigation strategies.
According to Rosenberg, the so-called “test and stay” program to monitor unvaccinated students exposed to the virus will remain in effect, as will contact tracing efforts and federal masking requirements for students riding school buses.
In addition, she said, anyone testing positive for COVID will be required to wear a mask for five calendar days upon returning to school.
Public health director Matthew Brennan, who has worked closely with school officials throughout the pandemic, also pledged to continue monitoring conditions in local classrooms and make policy adjustments when necessary.
“Obviously there’s no crystal ball,” Brennan said. “Trends right now are moving down in a drastic direction. [But] in the foreseeable future, we think that risk will be less than it is now.”
Ironically, Berdos on Monday confirmed that Foxboro High School had finally achieved a building vaccination rate of 80 percent -- the coveted threshold which prior to Baker’s announcement would have allowed local officials to seek a waiver from state masking directives.
Vaccination rates at Foxboro’s other schools continue to climb as well, Berdos said, adding the Ahern Middle School has seen a 14-percent increase since last week alone, a dramatic shift attributed largely to monthly in-school vaccination clinics.
“As a result of our own data, fortunately, we have seen our vaccination rate increase and our positive cases decrease,” Berdos said.
Prior to finalizing their vote, committee members briefly wrangled over how best to ease masking requirements while still maintaining prudent safeguards, with some calling it premature to jettison the existing policy framework and others suggesting new state directives would simply supersede the local policy.
School committee member Brent Ruter, in particular, said that abandoning the local mask mandate would put officials in the position of having to adopt an entirely new policy should a new outbreak occur. Instead, he advised retaining some kind of masking framework that could be triggered swiftly if future circumstances warranted.
But Robert Canfield, chair of the school committee, said the committee owed both the school administration and the wider community a definitive vote on the controversial mask policy.
“I think for clarity we should make a decision about the policy versus just letting this language expire,” Canfield said. “That would be my preference.”
Ultimately, Ruter joined the majority and made the vote unanimous.