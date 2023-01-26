With little fanfare or discussion, school committee members this week unanimously endorsed a $40.77 million budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
It reflects a $1.18 million, or 3 percent, increase over current spending levels.
Superintendent Amy Berdos said the proposed budget maintains a high level of service for local students while adjusting to shifting student enrollment needs, particularly in the area of special education.
“It’s really maintaining a strong commitment to a well-founded education,” she said Tuesday night.
Most notably, the budget features a net reduction of six positions, largely consisting of educational assistants, while adding certified teachers to bolster special education programming in local classrooms.
Despite the overall reduction of six full-time equivalents, the budget proposal retains 5.5 positions previously funded by grants extended during the COVID-19 pandemic that are set to expire in the upcoming fiscal year.
Overall, Foxboro is projected to lose nearly $500,000 in grant funding, according to school Business Manager William Yukna, who added that most of this loss will be offset by supplemental state funding targeting legally mandated special education supports and services.
“I think the key to this budget is that we not only are maintaining and advancing the curriculum, but we are also advancing the social and emotional balance within the school district,” Yukna said.
Broadly speaking, instruction is expected to consume 54 percent of school spending, with special education following at 28 percent, facilities operations at 7 percent, technology at 3 percent, transportation at 2.9 percent, central administration at 2.8 percent and athletics at 1.8 percent.
Major cost drivers include increased utility rates and building supplies, curriculum licensing fees, contracted services for HVAC, plumbing and other building systems, transportation fuel, partial funding for school resource officers and tuition for 28 out-of-district special education placements.
Although district-wide enrollment is expected to dip slightly in the upcoming year, numbers have held relatively steady over the past four years at just under 2,500 students.
The proposed budget was prepared by the administration and reviewed at length during a series of late-autumn school board meetings, including a joint meeting with selectmen on Dec. 6.
On Tuesday night, school board Chairman Brent Ruter commended administration officials for gathering input from numerous sources prior to developing budget document.
“Given the democracy we’ve created there are a lot of hands and voices that get involved in funding our schools — as well there should be,” Ruter observed.
According to Yukna, the next step in the annual review process will involve a presentation for the town advisory committee currently scheduled for Feb. 8.
Ultimately, the school budget will be incorporated into the overall budget presented to voters at Foxboro’s annual town meeting in May.