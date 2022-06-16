Twenty local educators with more than 442 years of service between them were recognized upon their pending retirements earlier this week.
Superintendent Amy Berdos congratulated the new retirees, including those who had stepped down partway through the 2021-22 school year, during a low-key but heartfelt ceremony at the start of Tuesday’s school committee meeting.
Noting that scores of educators around the country had opted for early retirements as health concerns mounted during the COVID-19 pandemic, Berdos expressed her gratitude to those local teachers who remained in the classroom even while approaching retirement age.
“The dedication of our staff and our teachers, and what you’ve done is really remarkable,” Berdos said, thanking them in particular for “hanging on through what’s been a most difficult past two years.”
“You’re all too young to retire,” added Assistant Superintendent Alison Mello, who also will be leaving Foxboro schools for a private-sector job. “I’m just so proud to have called you my colleagues and have worked with you.”
Recalling that he had worked with, and even hired, some of this year’s retirees, committee member and former Foxboro administrator Richard Pearson bid an emotional farewell to the educators on behalf of his daughters — now 27 and 28.
“Let me just thank you on behalf of me personally and my family — for all those things you gave to my family, thank you for your years of service,” Pearson said.
Berdos introduced the new retirees, along with the number of years they spent in Foxboro schools, while committee member Brent Ruter distributed gifts to the recipients in attendance. They included:
- Pamela Anderson, special education department head at Foxboro High School — 18 years;
- Susan Bailey, a reading teacher at the Ahern Middle School — 16.8 years;
- Linda Cameron, American Sign Language teacher at Foxboro High School — 18 years;
- Dan Damish, a wellness teacher at the Ahern Middle School — 29 years;
- Dennis Fletcher, former transportation director — 12.5 years before retiring last fall;
- Lynne Germaine, a third-grade teacher at the Burrell Elementary School — 26 years;
- Deb Grant, a world language teacher at Foxboro High School — 14 years;
- Kathleen Joseph, also a world language teacher at Foxboro High School — 24 years;
- Ellen Katseroubas, educational assistant at Foxboro High School — 18 years;
- Geraldine Lisowski, secretary at the Ahern Middle School — 22 years;
- Michele McCarthy, principal at the Burrell Elementary School — 21 years before retiring in December;
- Jo Anne McDonald, kindergart
- en education assistant at the Burrell Elementary School — 24 years;
- Ellen McGrath, education
- al assistant at Foxboro High School — 26 years;
- Kathy Merigan, transportation services — 21.5 years before retiring last fall;
- Diana Myers-Pachla, principal at Foxboro High School — 25 years;
- Christine Relleva, math teacher at Foxboro High School — 21 years;
- Barbara Rochon, math teacher at the Ahern Middle School — 29 years;
- Irene Titmas, a Spanish teacher at Foxboro High School — 23 years;
- Eileen Warnat, guidance secretary at Foxboro High School — 30 years;
- Laureen White, guidance department head at Foxboro High School — 24 years.
“We would like to congratulate all of you for all your years of service,” Berdos concluded. “We are so fortunate just to have such wonderful people — and wonderful educators — serving our students.”
In a more humorous vein, Berdos added what she termed a “shameless plug” for any retirees who would be interested in substitute teaching in the near future.