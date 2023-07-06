While reading, writing and ‘rithmatic will always remain fundamental to academic achievement, Foxboro schools continue to refine a multi-faceted approach to education that promotes the well-being of local students, both in and out of the classroom.
“What it really comes down to is that we’re trying to create an educational experience where all kids have access, all kids have opportunity and all kids feel welcome,” Assistant Superintendent Stephanie Burroughs told school committee members at the board’s June 27 meeting.
Delivering a year-end report card detailing the district’s four-year strategic plan, Burroughs and Superintendent Amy Berdos several accomplishments from the 2022-23 school year while acknowledging needs still to be addressed.
The strategic program, re-branded as the “Plan for Success,” established targets and proposed responses in four general areas: facilities and infrastructure, teaching and learning, general well-being and diversity, equity and inclusion.
Altogether, the framework seeks to foster respect among students, staff and families, celebrate diversity, help ensure equity and practice universal inclusion.
“It’s about the whole child and supporting them academically, socially and emotionally,” Burroughs added.
Towards that end, the administrators touted a series of workshops, programs and other initiatives helping to ensure that all students have access to the same learning opportunities, while also identifying and assisting at-risk students and families.
A wellness coordinator hired last fall to serve as a liaison between at-risk families, school counselors and community-based service agencies has helped to address such concerns — which were validated by teachers who experienced post-COVID socialization issues in local classrooms.
According to Berdos, professional development seminars for faculty and staff and the creation of mental health teams at the elementary, middle and high school levels likewise have been helpful.
School officials also have sought to expand inclusion-based programs, such as “No Place for Hate,” while giving students a greater voice through a series of focus groups in grades 4-12.
“One thing that came out loud and clear is that students were appreciative that their voices were heard — and they had a lot to say,” Berdos remarked of the focus groups.
Perhaps most encouraging was a groundswell of support for unified basketball programs for students with special needs at the middle and high school, as well as for unified bocce and track at the high school only.
“It just really exploded this year,” Berdos said.
Other initiatives encouraging inclusivity included communication boards erected outside the three elementary schools, world culture night events and an after-school American Sign Language club at the Igo Elementary School.
Given concerns over security breaches linked to tragedies at schools across the country (not to mention a false alarm at Foxboro High School last March, the day after seven people died at a Nashville, Tenn. elementary school shooting), the strategic plan also directs considerable resources to improving safety measures, Berdos said.
These included training workshops for faculty and staff in October and March, strengthening community policing relationships with school resource offices and launching a “junior police academy” pilot program at the Taylor Elementary School.
“Now the other schools are clamoring to have a junior police academy,” Berdos said.
Lastly, Business Manager William Yukna said the main entrances at both the middle and high schools were redesigned, enabling office staffers to screen visitors prior to granting building access.
“That’s something we have wanted for years,” Berdos said. “It’s been a game-changer.”
Following the June 27 presentation, school committee member Brent Ruter suggested that school administrators were hitting stride after finally emerging from lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You and your team are ambitious,” he told Berdos. “And that’s what this community needs.”