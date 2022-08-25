While families enjoy the final, fleeting weeks of summer vacation, school administrators and law enforcement planners are taking steps to ensure a safe learning environment when students return to local classrooms on Tuesday, Sept, 6.
This includes renewed focus on a range of security measures and safety training initiatives, including a continued commitment to the use of school resource officers — sworn law enforcement officers assigned full-time to patrol school buildings.
That focus was on full display Tuesday night as Foxboro police presented a safety briefing for top school leadership — demonstrating an ability to prepare for the unthinkable without projecting a “heavy-handed” classroom presence.
Tuesday night’s briefing came a week after school administrators engaged in critical incident training with police and fire instructors, according to Superintendent Amy Berdos.
“This is something we do every single year,” if not every week, Police Chief Michael Grace said of safety planning efforts. “As a father, as a police chief, as someone who has kids in the Foxboro schools, it is an absolute priority.”
Grace was accompanied by Sgt. Valesay Collins, a 10-year veteran of the local force now assigned to oversee the department’s in-school program as part of a command staff restructuring, as well as resource officers Megan Allen and Joseph Godino.
The mother of three children currently attending Foxboro schools, Collins said school resource officers strive to engage with students at their own level, normalizing relationships with law enforcement.
“As a parent with students in the school system, it’s nice to see how progressive the collaboration is between the schools and police department,” she remarked, adding that preventative safety strategies must constantly evolve to remain effective.
Allen, who previously worked with Collins in the department’s domestic violence unit, also has experience as a victims’ advocate, surveying survivors of domestic and sexual violence.
“A lot of what I try to bring to the schools is not just addressing the safety of the students, but their well-being as well,” Allen explained.
In some cases, advocates for police reform have portrayed the use of resource officers as a slippery slope towards criminalizing disciplinary infractions better handled by school administrators — arguing, for instance, that disruptive students could potentially be charged with disorderly conduct.
But Grace sought to allay such fears, taking care to explain that resource officers do not administer school discipline. In fact, he added, school officials are legally precluded from sharing certain information with law enforcement — provided that school safety is not at risk.
“We’re here to support the schools in their decisions,” he said, before quickly adding: “As soon as something becomes a criminal matter it’s a different ballgame.”
According to Grace, resource officers must complete mandated training before being certified to serve in that capacity.
“The goal is not walk around heavy-handed and impact students negatively,” he said. “And that’s never been the model here in Foxboro anyway.”
While characterizing an active shooter as “the most unimaginable scenario” which could occur in a school setting, Grace stressed that a variety of less critical situations test the management skills of school staff on any given day.
That said, he assured parents that police are prepared to deploy every available resource to the schools, including the Foxboro Regional Charter School. He also stated that officers can respond within two minutes to an emergency call at any of Foxboro’s five school buildings.
“It’s important to know that your police department is fully equipped with every tool at their disposal in the moment,” he said, adding that police engage in “use of force” training four times a year. “It’s a lot of children, and we make sure we handle that.”
According to Berdos, all school personnel are required to participate in periodic safety instruction. This includes the critical incident training provided to administrators last week, which will be shared with faculty and staff during a professional development day scheduled for Oct. 7.
In addition, she said, a full-blown evacuation drill is conducted each fall with all students and personnel actually leaving school grounds.
These, and other training opportunities help reinforce safety protocols in the rare event of an emergency, school Business Manager William Yukna said.
“It is muscle memory in that almost all our drills are variations on the same kind of a drill,” said Yukna, who added that building access and other infrastructure matters also have been reviewed. “We’re constantly doing that during the year.”
Summing up Tuesday night’s session, school board member Richard Pearson suggested that safeguarding the physical and emotional safety of students remains a critical task for school personnel.
“I don’t think all communities have the same relationship with their police,” Pearson said. “I’ve been around the state and it’s not always like this.”
But for Grace, the message was even simpler.
“I hope parents feel a little safer tonight knowing these [safeguards] are in place,” he said.