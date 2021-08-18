With the upcoming academic year starting in a few weeks, area school officials are grappling with key pandemic decisions such as whether to require students and staff to wear masks.
With the delta variant of COVID-19 swirling around, spiking virus cases in the region as well as statewide, the subject of masks has again become a hot topic.
State officials are leaving the decision to local school districts.
In Foxboro, based on increases in delta variant cases in the region, the local health board recently recommended a new health advisory which follows the most recent CDC guidance that recommends schools for kindergarten to grade 12 require masks.
“Based on current vaccination metrics, the highly contagious delta variant’s presence in our region, and the recommendation by the board of health, I will be recommending to the school committee that regardless of vaccination status, we will return to mask-wearing inside school facilities,” Superintendent Amy Berdos said.
The school committee will revisit the mask policy at its next two meetings, with an official vote scheduled for Aug. 24.
“The safety of our school community will always be our first priority, and educating our children in person without interruption continues to be our goal,” Berdos said. “We are thankful for our partnership with Foxboro’s community health officials. Their support along with the work of many have helped keep Foxboro schools open when others closed.”
In North Attleboro, students will be “strongly encouraged” to wear masks when schools reopen next month, but there won’t be a mandate under the latest guidance from state education officials.
That could change depending on the recommendations of state and local health authorities, school officials say.
North Attleboro Superintendent John Antonucci told school board members last week the most recent state guidance strongly recommends all students in pre-K though grade 6 — students too young to be vaccinated — mask when they are indoors.
All unvaccinated staff in all grades and students who are unvaccinated in grades 7 and up should wear masks. But vaccinated students can go maskless, Antonucci said.
Federal requirements require masks be worn on school buses.
School board members heard from parents on both sides of the mask subject last week.
Norton school committee members will address the issue at a meeting Aug. 26, Superintendent Joseph Baeta said.
For King Philip schools, Superintendent Paul Zinni sent a notice out to students’ families the beginning of August.
“As of now, the King Philip Regional School District will adhere to the latest recommendations provided by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, DESE Commissioner Jeffrey Riley and Gov. Charlie Baker regarding the use of masks within schools,” Zinni said. “In line with their guidance, masks will not be required while attending school in either our middle or high school, but it’s strongly recommended that those who are unvaccinated continue to wear their masks while indoors.”
In Wrentham, the school committee is reviewing the issue and will make a decision at its meeting Aug. 24, Superintendent Allan Cameron said.
Norfolk Superintendent Ingrid Allardi said a policy on masks has yet to be finalized.
With virus numbers changing daily, it’s difficult to make such decisions in advance, officials say.
Dighton-Rehoboth regional school officials are following state DESE and state Department of Public Health guidance, Superintendent Anthony Azar said.
Seekonk School Committee members should decide on a policy Aug. 23, Superintendent Rich Drolet said.