Foxboro schools are among the districts in the area which have closed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Foxboro public schools, as well as the Foxborough Regional Charter school will be closed for two weeks, along with Mansfield, Norton, Plainville, Wrentham, Norfolk, King Philip High and middle schools, Southeastern Voke and Norfolk Aggie, from March 16-27.
Attleboro schools made its decision after learning a Coelho Middle School student was tested for the virus and is awaiting results.
North Attleboro, Seekonk, Dighton-Rehoboth Regional and Tri-County schools announced they will be closed next week, the same as Attleboro.
Bristol Aggie is open next week, though there is no school on Tuesday.
SAT testing for Saturday at Attleboro and Mansfield high schools was also canceled as of Friday.
“Effective immediately, all school related and non-school related events scheduled at any of our schools have been cancelled until further notice,” North Attleboro Superintendent Scott Holcomb said in a social media post.
Tim Sullivan, president of Feehan, said the school has been relying heavily on the advice of the Attleboro Health Department, which helped with the decision. He said no Feehan students have been diagnosed as having the virus.
The student at Coelho School in South Attleboro and his family are under self-quarantine at their home. The student has been out of school since Tuesday.
Attleboro School Superintendent David Sawyer said the decision was made to close all schools from Monday through Friday after a meeting with school and health officials and Mayor Paul Heroux.
He said he was advised he had to act quickly in order to stem the spread.
“We fully understand the disruption this causes to everyone’s normal routines, but ask for everyone’s patience as we navigate the quickly evolving circumstances of this global crisis,” Sawyer said in a statement. “The decision to put public safety ahead of our educational mission reflects our commitment to protect not only our students, but the families and especially their vulnerable members, as well as the dedicated staff who serve this community so capably.”
King Philip High and Middle schools and elementary schools in the three KP towns, were closed Friday.
Many other school departments throughout the state and country said they would be closing for between two weeks and 30 days.
Attleboro is the largest school system in the local area with more than 6,000 students.
Heroux said he and the other officials understand the inconvenience the closing will cause for parents, but felt it was necessary.
He said although children are less vulnerable to the virus than older people, thousands of children gathered in the same buildings turn schools into “petri dishes” for the virus to spread.
The mayor said he has also asked the recreation department and council on aging to limit gatherings.
Sawyer said the five lost days of school will be made up in June.
Jacquie O’Brien, the city’s public health nurse, said the Coelho student has been tested at the direction of his family doctor because he had symptoms, including a fever, but the test results are not known yet.
She said the student had no known identifiable risk factors, including travel to a country with a lot of cases of the virus, such as China or Italy.
Sawyer said the situation will be re-evaluated at the end of next week.
“This action is taken as a mitigation measure to halt person-to-person spread of the coronavirus as part of a city effort to prevent sustained community spread in Attleboro,” he said. “We will continue to assess conditions and make a decision next week about whether to end or extend the cancellation past (March) 20th.”
Attleboro Health Agent Alan Perry said it was thought one week would give officials enough time to evaluate the situation.