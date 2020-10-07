Three Attleboro area entities are receiving state grants to address the food insecurity of residents as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hockomock Area YMCA in North Attleboro, with $392,563, will purchase three modular food centers as well as retrofit a farm barn as a series of Healthy Food Access Centers.
“These Healthy Food Access Centers will effectively and efficiently meet the growing needs of the communities they serve, including helping to address access/distribution, short-term storing, and sourcing issues,” state officials said.
Foxboro schools food service, slated to receive $63,827, will purchase an online ordering system as well as storage and cooking equipment to better expand their program and feed those in their community.
Four Town Farm in Seekonk, earmarked for $43,100, will install a ground level storage area comprised of four new shipping containers. The containers will be used to store excess packaging and essential farm supplies to extend the sales of produce through the winter months.
The grants are part of $5.5 million being handed out in 33 grants out to ensure a resilient, secure food supply, state officials said.
The funding is part of the third round of a new $36 million Food Security Infrastructure Grant Program, created following recommendations from the state administration’s COVID-19 Command Center’s Food Security Task Force, which promotes efforts to ensure individuals and families have access to healthy, local food.
“We are pleased to build on the success of this grant program, which is making critical investments that strengthen our local food system and ensuring its resilience to future challenges,” Gov. Charlie Baker said.