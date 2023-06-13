Every kid deserves an opportunity to be included, especially an exciting event on the field as an athlete.
The first Foxboro Special Olympics Field Day took place this month on the Sam Berns Track and Field at Foxboro High School. The opening ceremony started at with 54 athletes ranging in age from 6 to 21 years old.
The event was organized by Theresa Petty, of Foxboro, who is a wellness teacher at Foxboro High School, and coach of the Unified Track Team, which features a mix of students with and without intellectual disabilities.
Petty was thrilled to see Foxboro host the event.
“This has been a vision of mine since I learned North Attleboro and Attleboro stopped hosting the Special Olympics field day. Having Colleen Foley (Igo Elementary School special education teacher) have the same vision made us a force to be reckoned with,” Petty said.
Petty said she truly believes that competitive and recreational sports are for everyone.
“In my heart, I know that sport and inclusion go hand and hand. My goal is to continue to advocate for all students to have access to sports, competition, and physical education throughout their school years. I am a teacher. I am in the business of helping all kids,” Petty said.
Many people helped with the event once they got the green light, Petty said. Among those helpers were was the Foxboro Police Department, which lead the opening ceremony parade, presented medals to the athletes, and set up a touch-a-truck area.
The Special Education Parent Advisory Committee arranged and sponsored an ice cream truck to be at Special Olympics Field Day and set up an information booth for parents and visitors.
Personal Best Karate helped with an activity for students to try out in their free time. And Mike Ferraro and Billy Ivatts built an awards podium for the event. Special visitors from the New England Patriots cheerleaders and Pat Patriot were also part of the event.
Elementary school students had fourth-grade peer leaders or buddies to help support them throughout the day and there were about 70 high school volunteers, including students who participate in Community Warriors, LINK CREW, and Best Buddies that were running all the events throughout the day.
Heinricher Hustle is a Memorial Race run by the Wellness Department in memory and honor of Joseph Heinricher, which sponsored this event. Heinricher who attended Foxboro public schools as a child returned to Foxboro after college where he taught wellness at the middle school and served as the high school football coach. He became one of the vice principals at Foxboro High School, working for the town’s school department for 33 years before his death in 2016.
Petty said what many people may not know about Heinricher is that in the winter months he would volunteer his time at a ski mountain up north and teach people with disabilities how to ski.
In honor of Joe, the Heinricher Hustle Fund sponsored the T-shirts for the athletes participating in the Special Olympics Field Day.
Elementary school students in kindergarten through fifth grade participated in multiple field day-type games. While students in grades six through 12 participated in one track event and two field events. Track events were the 50 yards-assisted walk/run or the 100-yard dash. Field events consisted of both the softball throw and the turbo javelin throw.
Bryan Rose, a father of fourth-grade Igo Elementary School she he hopes the event continues annually.
“It’s exciting that this is the first time all the schools are coming together to do an event like this. This is my son’s first time participating in the Special Olympics Field Day. It’s fantastic,” Rose said. “One of the big challenges for him is missing out on team sports and all the benefits that it provides that’s sort of a normal town or travel level. So, any opportunity where he can feel like an athlete and participate, have fun and be around an integrated group of people is really wonderful. I am really happy about it.”
Sarah Foley, a recent graduate of Foxboro High School, came to help the event as a volunteer.
“I think it’s important to be here with kids. I’ve been with most of them through years of school. I want to see them today,” Foley said.
Burrell Elementary School Principal Robert Worth said there were seven athletes from his school at the event.
“This is an opportunity for us to celebrate students as athletes in our buildings and give them an opportunity to participate in a fully inclusive environment. This is an opportunity we used to have pre-pandemic, we shared this opportunity with surrounding town, so post-pandemic, we are bringing it back and we are starting with just our town this year,” Worth said.
He added that they are looking into the future looking ahead, looking to potentially combine with other towns just like they used to.
“This also allows us to extend our unified sports which we’ve been increasing this year throughout the district,” Worth said.
Foxboro Police Officer William Monterroso, who serves as the school resource officer, felt it was a rewarding experience to be able to hand out the medals to all the athletes.
“It’s a great celebration for Foxboro as a town that they are having this event,” he said.
Petty said she is planning to do this event annually.
“We would love Gillette Stadium to host this event for the entire Hockomock League one day. It is about the kids, the more kids we get moving and having fun the better,” Petty said.