A months-long school department review of learning technology hastily acquired early in the COVID-19 pandemic suggests that more exacting selection and evaluation of digital resources would benefit classroom outcomes while making sure taxpayers get the best bang for their buck.
The review, which commenced last September before wrapping up earlier this month, was undertaken by a panel consisting of school administrators and technology specialists spearheaded by Assistant Superintendent Stephanie Burroughs.
The eight-month effort also included appraisals of existing instructional technology, how new digital tools have been adopted and the district’s approach to professional development.
It was prompted, in part, by the perception that digital solutions adopted quickly to facilitate hybrid and remote learning needs during the pandemic may not have received proper scrutiny prior to purchasing — or provided adequate instructional support for teachers afterwards.
“We want to make sure that what we purchased was doing what we expected it to do,” Burroughs said during a May 16 presentation summarizing the report for school committee members. “If not, we want to be able to amend that decision or look for a different tool.”
Those tools included an $800,000 purchase, in the fall of 2020, of 2,600 Lenovo laptop units which subsequently were assigned to students. Paid for with one-time federal funds, the laptops helped ensure that every student was equipped with up-to-date technology.
“Prior to the pandemic we were not in a 1:1 learning environment,” Burroughs explained. “Then we were shifting between remote, hybrid and in-person learning, and now we’re back into that 1:1 environment in the classroom setting.”
Going forward, the report called for a standardized process to evaluate and implement digital learning tools, software and hardware to ensure that purchases function as intended and positively impact student learning.
“There’s a lot of bad technology out there — things that are here today and gone tomorrow,” said information technology Director Aaron Hyre, who served on the review panel.
Hyre said that every proposed purchase should be subject to a pilot rollout period before deciding whether to embrace new technology on a district-wide basis.
Apart from the necessity of meeting pandemic-related needs, Burroughs said that digital resources generally have assumed a greater role in education because learning materials like textbooks are increasingly available only in digital form.
“There are advantages to that,” she observed “We can get updated materials in live time from publishers. It’s really revolutionizing education.”
Revolutionary or not, the panel’s findings suggest that an inconsistent approach to digital learning has hindered technology’s potential in local classrooms, especially at the elementary and high school levels.
To address such gaps, the report also seeks to expand computer science and engineering offerings at Foxboro High School, explore opportunities for elementary STEM-related courses, embed digital learning in future curriculum reviews and assist teachers with digital learning coaches.
Although two such “coaches” — one each for the elementary and middle school levels — already exist, the report suggests that professional development time for teachers is insufficient to the task.
“A challenge exists in having one person do this across three schools,” said Darlene Reed, the elementary-level digital learning coach who also served on the review panel.
In a similar vein, Hyre said that most students and teachers have access to digital devices, but acknowledged an “implementation gap” in the use of accessibility features — such as text-to-speech or immersive readers — on devices and in local classrooms.
Although the 2020 laptop purchase was largely offset by federal funding, ongoing costs of maintaining equipment while keeping up with evolving technologies will be significant.
A game-changer at the time, that one-time purchase means the district’s entire inventory of student laptops will likely need to be replaced at roughly the same time, creating a cash-flow conundrum.
Partly with this in mind, the panel also recommended establishing a five-year capital plan for maintaining technology equipment and infrastructure — with the expectation that some costs will be built into the school operating budget.
“It’s not just the cost of acquisitions, but the cost of repair,” Hyre said, adding the both leasing and financing options may be available to smooth out bumps in the fiscal road.
Lastly, Hyre said that any future planning also should take into consideration cybersecurity and data privacy concerns.
“We see it time and time again in the news,” he said. “Unfortunately, schools and towns have become a target in terms of cyber-threats.”
Following the lengthy presentation, Burroughs suggested an action plan incorporating the panel’s recommendations could be rolled out over the next three years, with faculty curriculum work already teed up to commence this summer.
Commending Burroughs for the breadth and depth of the panel’s recommendations, committee member Rob Canfield termed the presentation both “fascinating and educational.”
“I love the science behind all of this and the process behind all of this,” Canfield said.