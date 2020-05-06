Foxboro has been named one of the nation’s best communities for music education in a ranking released last month by the NAMM Foundation, which supports signature programs and activities that promote music-making.
Foxboro was among 16 school districts in Massachusetts and 754 nationwide awarded the 2020 “Best Communities for Music Education” designation, recognizing the town’s ongoing commitment to music education.
“This is some very good news at a very discouraging time,” school committee Chairwoman Tina Belanger said last week.
In a memo to Superintendent Amy Berdos announcing the award, school Music Director Cami Tedoldi said selections were made on the basis of funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities and overall support for the music program.
Responses were then verified with school officials and reviewed by the Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas, she said.
“We congratulate all of our music educators for this wonderful distinction,” Berdos added.
School board member Richard Pearson, himself a former music educator, said the accolade targets those specific and unique communities which provide a strong base and support system for student musicians beginning at the kindergarten level.
“It’s not just about our high school, or this band or that chorus,” he said. “It’s about the whole package for music education.”
Pearson also said the award reflects not just ongoing efforts by Foxboro’s music department faculty, but also the entire community for supporting music and the arts
“This just doesn’t happen in every community,” he observed. “Having been a music educator myself and being from the system, I’m certainly very proud. This is a very special place for music.”
“It’s an amazing honor and it’s completely well-deserved,” Belanger added. “As you said, support from the community is without a doubt the underpinning for this.”
Making radio waves
In other matters, school Building Administrator William Yukna announced that Foxboro has been awarded a $50,000 grant that will be used to purchase booster antennas and enhance internal communications at Foxboro High School.
Although building administrators and support staff already have personal radios allowing intra-school communications, Yukna said structural obstacles at the middle and high schools limit their effectiveness.
“Because of their size and construction radio signals do not transmit well through the buildings from the inside to the outside and vice versa,” he explained.
Yunka said the $50,000 grant award will just about cover the new equipment and necessary rewiring at the high school.
“We obviously will make the Ahern School our next priority,” he said, either through additional grant awards or supplemental funding in the school budget.
A separate grant received last fall had been used to improve building security at the Igo and Taylor elementary schools by re-keying exterior doors while adding more access controls.