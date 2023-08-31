An earlier-than-normal release date last June helped technical, custodial and administrative staffers jump-start an ambitious list of school building projects in anticipation of the start of fall classes next Tuesday.
“People think the summer is really long,” Information Technology Director Aaron Hyre said Tuesday night. “But it doesn’t really feel that way to the staff.”
Hyre, along with Facilities Director Tony Moussalli, was on hand to brief school committee members on summer projects that ranged from routine maintenance to new equipment purchases — with the latter once again focusing on safety and security measures.
Near the top of that list is an enhanced 911 system, enabling first responders to pinpoint the location of a call made from inside local school buildings in event of an emergency.
“So instead of giving a zone or a wing within the building, it will provide specific location information, like a classroom,” Hyre explained, adding the new system also provides detailed information on building layout, such as the presence of exterior doors or other access points at or near the caller’s location.
Still on tap is a total rebuild of the entrance at Igo Elementary School aimed at better controlling access to the central office area, partly through the installation of interior locks and attack-rated security glass.
According to school Business Manager William Yukna, this project would have been completed over the summer months but for supply-chain issues which delayed delivery of critical components.
At this point, he added, work on the new entrance portal will be scheduled for off-school hours.
The Igo project, once completed, leaves only the Taylor Elementary School without cutting-edge access controls — a situation to be addressed as part of a total building overhaul still in the planning stages.
Other security-related improvements included installation of a sophisticated camera system for the concession and grandstand areas at the Sam Berns Memorial Field adjacent to Foxboro High School, as well as the introduction of multi-layer authentication protocols for computer users to combat hacking and other cyber-threats.
Beyond physical and software safeguards, Hyre stressed the importance for school officials to quickly and efficiently connect with parents if necessary. For that reason, he urged parents to make certain they provide the school department with updated contact information — if they haven’t already.
“It is really important to have that information on file,” he said adding that a request for updated information has been included along with other back-to-school information being forwarded to parents.
To make such connections even easier, Hyre suggested that parents download the SchoolMessenger app, which is used by the school department to deliver automated messages or other mass communications. The app allows parents to review their own contact information, as well as providing access to an archive of past transmissions.
“It’s kind of ‘one-stop shopping’,” he said. “You’ll get push notifications for all emails and voice messages sent out by the district right to your cellphone,” including information on school closures or district-wide activities.
Moving on to more routine technology issues, Hyre said 360 school computers were refurbished and another 100 replaced over the summer months, internet bandwith has been expanded and a new projector and audio system installed in the Ahern School cafeteria.
Moussalli reiterated that last year’s early release facilitated a long list of school building projects, especially interior painting undertaken largely by custodial staff.
“Having that extra week getting out of school really made a big difference for us,” he said.
Yukna seconded the observation.
“When you walk into the Ahern School, the entire building was painted,” he said. “We haven’t ever been able to do this. Every custodian, once they were done with their areas of duty, chipped in and started painting.”
Cosmetic and touch-up painting was performed at other school buildings as well.
“I think that makes a huge difference when parents and students walk into the buildings,” Yukna added.
Meanwhile, Superintendent Amy Berdos reported on last week’s new teacher orientation, which included education assistants and professional staff, with all district personnel convening at the high school auditorium on Tuesday of this week for a welcome-back session.
“It was really a great buzz that you could hear and feel,” Berdos said. “So many people were excited to see their colleagues after the summer and be ready for a new school year.”
In addition to returning personnel, Berdos said that 29 professional staffers, nine educational assistants and a new administrator have joined Foxboro schools since last June. Even so, she reported a handful of vacancies still to be filled.
“But we’re in pretty good shape to be ready for students on Tuesday of next week,” she said.