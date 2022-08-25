A fluid labor market for educators magnified by a spate of local retirements has school officials scrambling to fill open positions before students return to classrooms on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Amidst a backdrop of new teacher orientation sessions being held this week, Superintendent Amy Berdos on Tuesday told school committee members that Foxboro is making an 11th-hour push to address an unusual personnel shortage afflicting districts around the area and beyond.
Already, the school department is welcoming a record number of new hires, but Berdos said that openings still remain.
This development mirrors trends in other labor sectors, with employers are having to go to greater lengths to attract and retain workers of all ages.
According to Berdos, Foxboro’s challenge is multi-faceted and involves current faculty shifting to different roles in response to newly-created openings, thereby creating what she described as a domino effect.
For example, she said, assistant high school principal Andrew Servideo has been named guidance director at Foxboro High School, replacing Laureen White, who retired last June.
At the Ahern Middle School, eighth-grade math teacher Adam Gravit will be stepping up as provisional assistant principal to fill an opening created by the departure of former assistant principal Timothy Frazier, who left to become curriculum director in Franklin.
“So, we have a lot of hiring that’s going on right now,” Berdos said. “And we still have a number of positions that we’re working to fill.”
Without disclosing a precise number of openings still remaining, Berdos said they include three middle school special education positions as well as a digital learning coach at Foxboro High School.
Under the circumstances, she said that central administrators expect to continue hiring right up until school doors open on Sept. 6.
“It’s a challenge across the country, for sure,” Berdos said. “But we’re feeling it locally”