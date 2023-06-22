Selectmen this week authorized the sale of nearly 35,000 gallons of municipal sewer capacity worth $1.5 million to developers of the Sharon Gallery mixed-use project, located opposite Shaw’s Plaza in Sharon.
By purchasing a small part of Foxboro’s share in a sewer district collaboration with the towns of Mansfield and Norton, the Sharon developers have gained access to the regional treatment plant — which was constructed in 1985 and expanded beginning in 2016.
Urging select board members to support the proposal, Public Works Director Chris Gallagher on Tuesday explained that Foxboro had paid $5.25 million for its share of the expansion project, adding the $1.5 million generated by the new inter-municipal sewer agreement will be used to reduce the amount still owed for the plant expansion.
“This is a good thing,” Gallagher said of the proposed agreement. “We currently have between 300,000 and 400,000 gallons per day of available sewer flow.”
Plans currently call for sewage from the Sharon Gallery site to be pumped approximately 1.4 miles to an existing sewer line at the intersection of Reeves Road and Gavin Pond Road in the nearby Cannon Forge/Summerfield residential area.
Initially, the Sharon developers had considered building a private on-site treatment plan, but two years ago decided it more advantageous to buy into the regional sewer district if possible.
At that time, the Sharon Gallery project was expected to include a 165.000-square-foot anchor store, a chain grocery store along with several other retail stores, 24 one-bedroom residences and 156 two-bedroom condominium units.
Construction was to have been sequenced in three phases over a five-year period.
Gallagher said that Tuesday night’s vote formalizes a joint decision taken in February 2021 by the board of water and sewer commissioners and members of the select board.
The new agreement is in keeping with a strategy of selling off excess sewage capacity to interested parties as a means of benefitting both local ratepayers and citizens at large.
With less than 1,000 sewer customers in Foxboro, it would have been implausible to finance the town’s share of the treatment plant expansion — not to mention other maintenance and infrastructure work — solely by raising rates.
Rodman Ride
In an unrelated matter, board members approved a one-day beer & wine license for the 33rd annual Rodman Ride for Kids, to be held this year on Saturday, Sept. 23.
According to Marisa Collins, operations manager for Rodman for Kids organization, the annual Rodman ride has raised over $150 million for youth-focused charities since 1991.
As was the case last year, the charity ride will start and finish at the Schneider Electric complex on Neponset Avenue.
“I know a lot of people think we are affiliated with Rodman Ford,” Collins said.
“We have no affiliation with them.”
Collins said organizers anticipate up to 900 riders, who will choose to cycle either a 25-mile or 50-mile route, plus roughly 400 volunteers. Parking will be at the Cocasset Building entrance across from the Foxboro YMCA on Mechanic Street.
In addition to a barbecue, beer and wine will be available to charity riders who return from their routes
“It’s probably our most well-staffed part of the day,” Collins said, referring to the alcohol service.
Select board member Leah Gibson agreed to support the application so long as at least one server in charge obtained certification in alcohol serving course prior to the September event.