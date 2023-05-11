With an internal leadership transition all but finalized, select board members this week signaled their intention to sever ties with an accounting firm that has audited town finances for more than a decade.
Based on a recommendation from Foxboro’s five-member audit committee, board members on Tuesday indicated they would likely solicit bids to replace R.E. Brown & Company, a Mendon-based accounting firm hired by the town to review its books.
That process could not occur until 2025, when an existing three-year contract with the firm expires, according to Town Manager John Coderre.
Select board member Dennis Keefe — who serves on the ad hoc audit panel along with colleagues representing the school committee, advisory committee and town moderator — stressed the unanimous recommendation for change did not reflect dissatisfaction with R.E. Brown’s services.
“None of this relates to the competence, professionalism or capability of the current auditor and the work he’s done over a number of years,” Keefe said. “It’s really the best practice that exists, not only in the private sector, but in the public sector in terms of how often you should actually change your audit firm.”
Towards this end, Keefe cited guidelines established by the Government Finance Officers Association which advise that independent auditors be hired for a minimum of fire years, after which a “full-scale competitive process” should commence to hire a successor.
Given the firm’s lengthy association with the town, Keefe said the audit panel took the additional step of recommending that R.E. Brown be precluded from participating in the bid process at that time.
“We don’t want to try and terminate the (existing) contract,” Keefe said. “We don’t think that’s appropriate under the circumstances.”
Coderre noted that financial audits in many communities had been disrupted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The complications of … all the federal aid put everybody behind,” Coderre observed, adding the current auditor is aware the job will likely be put out to bid in two years. “We’ll get back on a regular schedule and proceed accordingly.”
While board members did not firmly commit to changing firms two years hence, Stephanie McGowan indicated that neither the select board nor the audit panel were made aware the contract for auditing services was renewed last fall.
“It definitely was information that would have been helpful for the board to have, for sure,” Chairwoman Leah Gibson interjected.
Wrapping up his brief presentation, Keefe singled out audit committee Chairman Larry Ooi, whom he said has reinvigorated what had been a largely dormant panel that “very seriously and diligently” has gone about its duties.
As spelled out in town bylaws, those duties focus on advising select board members about the town’s overall financial condition while scrutinizing its financial management systems and controls, including the annual audit or other one-time audits if needed.
Joining Keefe and Ooi as members of the audit committee are Brian Quinn, Bernard Dumont and Paul Ivanovskis.
In a related matter, board members had intended to formally appoint Marie Almodovar as the town’s next finance director earlier in Tuesday’s meeting, but chairwoman Leah Gibson emerged from a closed-door negotiating session to announce that an employment contract was not yet finalized.
Almodovar, currently serving as assistant finance director, is slated to succeed George Samia, who is retiring this year. Samia served as town administrator and chief financial officer in East Bridgewater before being hired as Foxboro’s finance director in 2019.