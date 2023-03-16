Voters at the May 8 annual town meeting will be asked to approve a $93.5 million budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 which represents a 3.39-percent increase over current spending.
The final budget proposal unanimously endorsed Tuesday night by members of the town select board includes funding for six new municipal hires — a pair in both the police and fire departments, as well as single positions in the public works and water & sewer departments.
The annualized cost — including benefits — for the six new hires was estimated at $653,000, but because one of the fire positions would not start until mid-year, the fiscal 2024 budget impact is projected to be somewhat less.
Tuesday night’s vote followed detailed briefings by Police Chief Michael Grace, Fire Chief Michael Kelleher and public works director Christopher Gallagher in support of the new positions.
Initially, Grace and Kelleher had sought to add four slots apiece to their respective rosters — making for 10 new municipal positions altogether — but Town Manager William Keegan cut those requests by half.
Echoing many of the same conditions outlined by Grace during the police briefing two weeks ago, Kelleher on Tuesday said the town’s public safety departments need to upstaff to meet the demands of local hotels and motels, Patriot Place establishments and emergency calls generated by incidents on nearby highways.
“Basically, we’re at capacity — that’s the message here. There’s not much more we can do as far as what we provide for service,” Kelleher said. “When we look at things like the Walnut Street (senior housing) project, that’s going to push us over the edge.”
Kelleher told board members that Mansfield, with a population of 23,860, responded to 3,796 emergency calls in 2022 while Foxboro, with a population of 18,618, responded to 4,126.
That figure represented a 29-percent increase in emergency call volume since 2020.
Kelleher also pointed out that emergency medical transports have become more complicated of late. The closure of Norwood Hospital and, more recently, Brockton Hospital leaves six facilities — Good Samaritan Hospital, Sturdy Memorial Hospital, Beth Isreal/Deaconness (in Needham), Faulkner Hospital, Newton-Wellesley Hospital and Milford Hospital — as primary destinations for Foxboro transports.
“It’s causing a massive disruption of health care in the region,” he said of the declining number of available hospital beds. “It’s really an issue and that’s what I’ve been trying to highlight.”
“I think Norwood had 68,000 hospital visits per year in their emergency room,” Kelleher said. “Those 68,000 people are going other places — and so are the 50,000 people who went to Signature Healthcare in Brockton.”
As a result, local emergency transports have become longer, on average.
“We certainly are spending more time with the patients,” he said. “Our paramedics are utilizing more medications and more skills with those patients because we are with them for a prolonged period of time.”
Along those lines, board member Dennis Keefe voiced concern about response times creeping upwards of eight minutes.
“That gets pretty serious for area residents,” Keefe said. “That two-minute differential is life or death sometimes.”
On the revenue front, Kelleher said the department has leveraged grant funding to supplement both capital and operational costs. Perhaps more significant in terms of saving tax dollars have been organizational restructuring involving EMS and public health, as well as creating the SEMRECC regional E-911 agency.
Following his presentation, board Chairwoman Leah Gibson voiced concerns about chronic understaffing, particularly involving public safety operations.
“With COVID, I almost see some of these positions as ‘catch-up’ for the past few years,” Gibson said. “These are all ‘keep-the-shop-running’ kinds of jobs.”
Board member Mark Elfman likewise termed the police and fire briefings “eye opening,” and urged both Grace and Kelleher to make a pitch for additional help in the fiscal 2025 budget cycle.
Also on hand Tuesday night, public works Director Christopher Gallagher made a case for two proposed positions — one of which, a new administrative post in the town water department, will be funded by water rates.
Gallagher said that administrative staffing in the water department has remained at current levels for “at least” the past 25 years, while the number of water customers has risen from 4,000 to 6,000.
In addition to intermittent bottlenecks in billing and collection services, he said the department has struggled to comply with federal and state regulatory mandates, often with extensive recordkeeping and reporting requirements.
“Population hasn’t increased that much but, as far as customers go, we have grown in the water department,” he said.
One such program, a leak detection initiative, led to the discovery of a significant discharge inside the old laundry building on the former Foxboro State Hospital campus.
“We were losing roughly 750,000 gallons per day in that building,” Gallagher said. “We produce about 2 million gallons a day — so we were losing 40 percent of what we had been pumping out of the ground in the basement of that building.”
After seeping into the ground, the water migrated beneath the adjacent railroad tracks and into nearby Neponset Reservoir, he added, without providing an estimate of total water lost.
The second proposed hire, a new highway laborer, would restore a position shifted to vehicle maintenance in 2021 when the department urgently needed another mechanic.
All town-owned vehicles except fire apparatus are currently serviced and maintained at the highway garage on Elm Street. In addition to heavy equipment and other public works vehicles, this includes police cruisers, school buses and council on aging transports.
“This is a position we’re really looking to backfill from two years ago when we reallocated that funding over to vehicle maintenance,” he said.
Prior to voting on the proposed budget, Gibson pressed for a more precise explanation of what the six new positions would cost.
This had been a source of contention since a Feb. 14 budget presentation, when Town Manager William Keegan and Assistant Finance Director Marie Almodovar asserted the six new positions would cost taxpayers about $300,000 in fiscal 2024.
Although technically accurate, the stated figure omitted benefit costs for the six new hires and also failed to clarify that some of the new positions would begin at mid-year.
Over the past month, board member Stephanie McGowan repeatedly criticized the initial budget rollout, suggesting the $300,000 figure had misrepresented the true costs going forward.
“We ran the numbers and this is what they are,” she said of the $653,000 annualized figure agreed to Tuesday night. “It’s just easier when it’s given to us the right way.”
But Gibson pushed back, contending that any confusion had been unintentional.
“I don’t think that is the case at all,” she said. “I truly believe that was a misunderstanding. I don’t think that anyone came to use with wrong numbers or intentionally misled us.”
Participating remotely, Almodovar explained that budget documents she prepared had included footnotes specifying that some of the positions were funded only for a half year.
“I did try to put footnotes in many different places to try and highlight the costs for these,” she said.