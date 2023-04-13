VFW Post 2626 has been ordered to close its doors for two days this week, due to a series of serving violations related to a Feb. 23 fatality involving one of the club’s elected officers.
Members of the town select board on Tuesday handed down the judgment following a Tuesday night hearing on a half-dozen infractions, saying that club officers needed to address a culture that has routinely tolerated off-hours drinking by members.
“It sounds like there is a culture of bad behavior that’s accepted up there, so we need to know how you’re going to turn that around,” Chairwoman Leah Gibson said. “This is a very severe (violation) with a number of infractions, and unfortunately a tragic ending.”
According to Foxboro police Lt. Kenneth Fitzgerald, the late-afternoon incident on Feb. 23 unfolded when the Post 2626 officer was found unresponsive in the parking lot outside the building at 337 Cocasset St.
With no witnesses to the incident, Fitzgerald said the situation initially was judged a crime scene, although subsequent information indicated it was more likely a medical emergency.
Under the circumstances, Fitzgerald launched an investigation which revealed the victim arrived at 1:45 p.m., prior to the posted 3 p.m. opening, let himself into the building, poured a drink at the bar and consumed it.
Based on a review of the post’s security camera footage, Fitzgerald said a second club officer arrived shortly thereafter and, after sweeping the floor and tidying up, joined the victim for another drink.
Fitzgerald testified the victim consumed four drinks and his companion two before the on-duty bartender arrived for his shift at 3 p.m.
“There was no payment for these, no record of any transaction,” he said.
The victim was then served another five beers over the next 80 minutes, even though the bartender was aware he had been drinking previously.
“I’m not alleging an overserving situation — those are kind of hard to prove,” Fitzgerald said. “But it gives the appearance that it potentially was an issue.”
Both Fitzgerald and Police Chief Michael Grace emphasized that club leadership cooperated in the investigation, and already has made internal changes to minimize future infractions.
Fitzgerald said post Commander Warren Wright and manager Angelina Ford acknowledged that numerous club members possessed keys to the building, affording them access to the bar during off hours, serving themselves and drinking for free “depending on your status within the club.”
Despite the informal privileges accorded post members, the club is open to the public, officials said.
Questioned by select board member Dennis Keefe about whether the victim’s death was caused by an underlying medical condition or linked to injuries sustained in a fall due to his intoxicated state, Fitzgerald said police did not obtain a death certificate as part of their investigation.
“But the video we watched didn’t look like a fall, it looked like somebody who collapsed,” he said. “With the alcohol — I couldn’t say.”
Neither town officials nor post management disclosed the identity of the deceased member during Tuesday’s hearing.
Ford explained that following the incident, VFW officers convened a meeting with the board members and implemented changes to ensure the post is in compliance with state and local alcohol laws — as well as confiscating keys from most members.
Currently, just four officers, the bartenders and cleaning staff have keys to the building, said Ford, who is Warren Wright’s daughter.
In addition, bartenders have been instructed to refuse service to anyone suspected of drinking prior to the club’s 3 p.m. opening.
“I think everyone took it very seriously,” she said of the meeting, “and I think there was a lot of clarification about what our rules and regulations are — as opposed to what (members) thought they could be as a club. There are no more exceptions or gray areas.”
Wright, who has been post commander for the past 15 years, said the club has 46 members, with roughly 10 “regulars” who frequent the establishment.
Addressing select board members, Wright said he was partly at fault for allowing the practice of serving free drinks to reward certain members for their efforts on behalf of the club.
“We don’t get paid,” he explained, referring to club officers. “I’m there five to seven days a week — I haven’t gotten 10 cents paid in 15 years. It’s strictly volunteer.”
While acknowledging the club was in the wrong, Wright nonetheless contended the internal culture has improved significantly over the past 15 years.
Grace confirmed Wright’s observation, saying that police-related calls at the post are “minimal.”
“They police themselves, which is a good sign,” Grace said. “That’s why we’re not really talking about the overserving issue in this particular case.”
Prior to Fitzgerald’s summary, Grace listed the six violations as follows:
• Members or employees consuming liquor on premises prior to normal operating hours.
• Non-TIPS trained person serving at the bar.
• Manager’s alcohol-safety training certification had expired in January.
• Free drinks being consumed at the bar by post members.
• Failure to secure the bar.
• Administrative matter/ employees of the license holder are trained and certified in the handling of alcoholic beverages.
According to the town’s alcohol regulations, sanctions for a first offense range from a letter of reprimand to a three-day suspension.
Prior to voting on the matter, board member Seth Ferguson argued the nature of the Feb. 23 incident, and the fact that multiple infractions were involved, warranted a license suspension.
“Changing the culture, where members have been expecting certain benefits, is a critical piece of this,” Ferguson said. “I think it’s important that we send a message.”
“They need to understand that it’s a new day and that any future violation would probably end up in the loss of license,” Keefe added.
Because a function is scheduled at the VFW this Saturday, select board members allowed the suspension to be served this Thursday and Friday, April 13-14.