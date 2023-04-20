Some traditions die hard, but select board members are betting the long-standing 7:30 p.m. kickoff for Foxboro’s annual town meeting isn’t one of them.
Board members last week finalized a warrant for this year’s session — scheduled for Monday, May 8 — which includes a measure that would permanently roll back the annual starting time to 7 p.m., beginning in 2024.
According to Chairperson Leah Gibson, who supported the change, the earlier start was intended to reflect less conventional family and work schedules which have arisen during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gibson initially had proposed going still further, by changing town bylaws to give select board members authority to schedule the annual town meeting at a time and place of their choosing, depending on circumstances.
This could provide additional flexibility depending upon the length of the warrant and/or the complexity of issues facing voters in any given year, she said.
“We’re in a different place, honestly,” Gibson said, adding that she had not anticipated pushback to the proposal. “I try to keep up with changing demographics, especially post-COVID.”
Town Moderator Frank Spillane took a different view.
Spillane, who previously raised concerns about the proposal with members of the advisory committee, told Gibson he had no qualms about rolling back the start time — so long as it was fixed and permanent. But he opposed wording that would enable changes from year to year, solely at the select board’s discretion.
“The question is, what are you trying to fix?” Spillane asked rhetorically. “Town meetings are usually done in one night. It’s not as if there’s an issue here that needs fixing.”
“You might not think there’s an issue,” Gibson replied. “I think we start late.”
Gibson likewise took umbrage with any suggestion that select board members would ever tailor a town meeting agenda to enhance or discourage a particular outcome.
“Quite frankly, it seems a little bit like a scare tactic,” she said.
But Spillane contended that past select boards had indeed “played games” with the annual warrant — not necessarily to affect turnout, but by strategically positioning items either at the beginning or tail end of a lengthy agenda, either to enhance or discourage their prospects for passage.
Ultimately, Gibson agreed to ask voters for a permanent change to 7 p.m. beginning in May 2024 — a starting time which fellow board member Seth Ferguson suggested would be better for senior citizens, as well as parents of young children.
With that, select board members approved and signed this year’s warrant. A final warrant review, which will be live streamed by Foxboro Cable Access, has been scheduled for Wednesday, May 3 at 12:30 p.m. at town hall.
License transfer
In an unrelated matter, select board members also approved with little discussion a liquor license transfer to new ownership at the Mai Pearl restaurant at 121 Main St., located in the Chestnut Green plaza.
The establishment’s license was transferred to S-Dream Enterprises, a corporation established in January by Henry Cheng of Quincy, according to records on file at the Secretary of State’s office.
Representing Cheng at the April 11 hearing, Andrew Upton, a partner in the Boston-based firm of Upton, Connell & Devlin, said his client plans to operate the Asian restaurant substantially as is, with only minor changes to the premises and menu. Hours of operation will remain the same as well.
Upton referred to Cheng as the sole owner of the establishment.