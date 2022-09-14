Selectmen this week agreed to reallocate $200,000 from the town’s affordable housing trust fund to sweeten a tax credit application in support of a 200-unit senior housing project proposed for the corner of Commercial and Walnut streets.
The project, envisioned for a 16-acre parcel owned by the Foxboro Housing Authority, involves 141 units in an initial construction phase, with 59 additional units to come later.
According to Paige Duncan, the town’s director of land use and economic development, the $200,000 voted on Tuesday night will help demonstrate the town’s commitment to moving forward with the project.
Duncan explained the town was not obliged to make such a contribution, but that doing so would improve the chances the project would be fully funded by the state Department of Housing and Community Development.
Even before Tuesday night’s vote, however, Duncan indicated the proposal had been gaining traction at the state level, pointing to Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito’s visit in late June to endorse the housing project.
Housing authority chairman Greg Spier told selectmen the Walnut Street initiative represented a major step for the local agency which has not built anything in the past 20 years.
“This is a big development for us,” he said.
There currently are 162 applicants on the Foxboro Housing Authority’s waiting list — 122 of whom are senior citizens aged 60 and over, and the remainder non-elderly disabled, according to Linda Shea, who chairs the housing trust and participated in efforts to develop a local housing production plan.
“This [project] would put a huge dent in that list,” Spier said of the proposal.
Duncan explained that the first round of lease applications will be “heavily weighted” to local residents, although a housing lottery system to fill available units is still required by the state.
Established in 2014 when the Chestnut Green project was being developed, the housing trust fund originally contained $320,000, but Duncan said that $37,500 has since been spent on traffic signal designs for the Walnut Street/Route 140 intersection.
She added the entire project was contingent on installing traffic signals at what is considered one of Foxboro’s most dangerous intersections.
Duncan also said the private developer selected to construct and manage the project will make lease payments to the local housing authority, providing an income stream to help maintain and improve existing public housing units around town.
In addition, she said, the project will be subject to property taxes.
“So the town will see some benefits from this project financially,” Duncan said.
Prior to calling for a vote, selectmen Chairwoman Leah Gibson called the allocation a no-brainer, adding the trust fund was established for just this type of use.
“It just seems like such a win-win for this money,” Gibson said.