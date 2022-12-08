A proposed overhaul of the town’s building fee schedule, which would significantly increase rates for a range of permits and inspectional services, has been sent back for revisions after selectmen deemed it not quite ready for prime time.
Saying he appreciated the efforts of Building Commissioner Scott Shippey in developing the new fee proposal, Selectman Seth Ferguson suggested the plan could be improved with input from the town finance department.
“They’re the experts and they may be able to help us understand what costs we’re trying to cover, how to identify the cost of a project and how to cover that cost appropriately,” Ferguson said at the board’s Nov. 22 meeting.
According to Shippey, who pledged when hired last January to review and update the town’s building fee schedules, the long-overdue adjustments would be the first permit fee hikes since 2013.
In developing the proposed rate schedule, Shippey said he evaluated what several neighboring communities were charging for building fees, then attempted to position Foxboro in the middle. Under the proposal he presented to selectmen, the greatest impacts would be felt in permitting residential projects, with commercial fees already comparable to those in surrounding towns.
“I feel like you were lacking in the residential area,” Shippey explained.
The current permit fee schedule posted on the town website — which took effect Aug. 1, 2011 — charges 55 cents per square foot to permit new construction of one- or two-family dwellings. Building renovations or additions are charged on a project-cost basis, with a flat $45 fee for projects up to $5,000 and a $8 surcharge for each additional $1,000 in cost.
In addition to these basic fees, a comprehensive schedule covers everything from roofing and window replacements to decks and swimming pools, with separate schedules for electrical and plumbing work.
Shippey justified the proposed increases, in part, by saying the existing fee structure is unnecessarily complicated in some areas, making it difficult for applicants to understand or navigate in an online permitting environment.
“Simple is better,” he said.
But selectmen Chairwoman Leah Gibson said she preferred a fee schedule that reflects the square footage of a renovation or new construction, rather than one based on a percentage of estimated project cost — a point seconded by colleague Mark Elfman.
Earlier, Ferguson had questioned the wisdom of Shippey’s proposed rates, stating they should reflect only the cost of providing inspection services rather than serving as a profit center for town government.
“I can appreciate we haven’t changed these rates in a really long time, and that’s unfortunate,” he said. “But I feel like I need a little bit more behind these new rates to be able to support this proposal.”
Fellow board member Stephanie McGowan likewise said she understood that an adjustment was overdue, but reiterated that fee revenue should not exceed the cost of providing inspectional service.
“To Seth’s point, I don’t want to see us making any money on this,” McGowan said.
Board member Dennis Keefe went further, terming the increases “enormous” and suggesting that fee hikes of this magnitude would result in substantial pushback.
“It’s a huge hit and they don’t know what’s coming,” Keefe said. “Is there another way of phasing it in so it isn’t such a big hit for people at a time they are getting hit from every angle?”
Town Manager William Keegan replied that any proposed increase in permit fees could be phased in over a period of 2 to 3 years, if selectmen preferred such an approach.
Echoing Shippey’s comments, Keegan defended the proposed permit fee hikes, suggesting they only would align Foxboro with rates long-since adopted in comparable communities.
“I’m frankly less concerned with what other towns do,” Ferguson replied. “I’m interested in covering the costs of the service.”
Ultimately, board members agreed to table the matter until Shippey could review his plans with the town’s financial experts.