When it comes to compensating Foxboro’s next town manager, selectmen have embraced the Goldilocks principle — striving to be neither too generous nor too stingy, but just about right.
Board members on Tuesday agreed to advertise the position at a starting base salary of $205,000, with the understanding that any compensation package would be subject to negotiation and could include bonuses, a car allowance and/or professional development costs.
That target salary stemmed, in part, from a comparative review of 35 area communities, according to Bernard Lynch, founder and managing partner of Community Paradigm Associates, the Plymouth-based consulting firm hired to oversee Foxboro’s job search.
Lynch said the board’s consensus on projected salary completes an extensive job posting which provides a snapshot of the community and its professional challenges — from open space to economic development to vital statistics.
“There’s a lot going on here that’s very dependent upon someone who knows how to work relationships — and sit at the table with major players,” Lynch said, acknowledging that Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place make Foxboro a unique destination.
“That’s a skillset that, I would say, comes with experience,” he added. “This isn’t a position for the person who is just cutting their teeth.”
The job posting formalizes Foxboro’s bid to find a successor to Town Manager William Keegan, who officially retires at the end of January, but will likely remain on as a “special municipal employee” to help facilitate a leadership transition.
That transition includes the pending departure next month of Assistant Town Manager Michael Johns, who will be leaving Foxboro to take over as Boxboro’s new town administrator.
Hired in 2014, Keegan is in the final year of a three-year contract currently paying a base salary of $218,972. But Lynch predicted the projected salary range will be more than sufficient to attract a strong field of candidates.
More problematic, he said, has been the near-constant turnover in managers’ jobs — both in the public and private sectors.
“It’s just been such a tough market for managers … because so many have left the business,” Lynch said. “Two-thirds of communities have lost managers in the last five years. It makes things very challenging.”
Lynch said that applications for the town manager’s post will be accepted for the next four weeks, after which he will coordinate with an ad hoc screening committee to begin an initial review of prospective candidates.
“Before we get to the screening committee, we’ll know something about all their backgrounds,” Lynch observed. “Most of them we’ll already know, just by being in the business.”
This will culminate, in early December with a preliminary round of private interviews conducted by the screening panel, which is expected to recommend three or four finalists to selectmen.
Lynch explained that interviews of finalists will be conducted in public, with a hire anticipated by the end of January 2023.
He also said the job opening would be posted immediately in state and national professional journals, as well as on Community Paradigm’s website.
“I can predict right now the first resume will come in tomorrow,” Lynch smiled. “I can even tell you who it will be.”
“Will it be someone we like?” Selectmen Chairwoman Leah Gibson asked hopefully.
“No — but he applies all the time,” Lynch deadpanned.