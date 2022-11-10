With economic issues — and inflation in particular — viewed as shaping outcomes in Tuesday’s landmark mid-term elections, selectmen this week maintained a conservative approach when it comes to local tax policy.
On the advice of town assessors, board members Tuesday night voted unanimously to tweak Foxboro’s existing split tax rate in an effort to balance impacts between residential and commercial property owners.
Ironically, both classes of property will be taxed at lower rates next year — with the residential rate reduced by 31 cents to $14.21 per $1,000 valuation, and the rate on commercial, industrial and personal property reduced by 47 cents to $18.37 per $1,000 valuation.
But surging real estate prices — which rose 15 percent over the past year alone (although interest rate hikes have since put a crimp in sales) — have kept tax bills steadily climbing regardless.
Consequently, an average residential tax bill for the upcoming fiscal year — which includes condominium units — is projected to rise by 5.3 percent, from $7,457 to $7,853, based on an average valuation of $552,606.
This reflects a 25-percent increase in home values over the past five years — a period during which the average sale price of residential properties likewise rose by 32 percent.
“So, residents are making out quite well with the equity of their homes,” said Chief Assessor Thomas Welch. “But of course, you are going to pay more in taxes because the values go up.”
Accompanied by town Finance Director George Samia, Welch made a wide-reaching presentation to selectmen that employed statistics to explain the board’s logic and buttress its recommendation.
Under the split rate adopted this week, taxes on commercial properties will actually decrease slightly, with the average $40,493 bill declining $134 from the previous year. This was based on an average valuation of just over $2.2 million.
“Basically, their value is flat,” Welch said. “They’re not increasing at the same rate as residential.”
According to Welch, the median sale price for single-family residential properties rose by 15 percent over the past 12 months, more than doubling the 7-percent increase recorded in the previous year. Even more remarkably, sale prices for condominiums jumped by 24 percent.
“The market is very strong — sales were very high this year,” he noted. “We don’t see that very often.”
More recently, Massachusetts has witnessed a slowdown in real estate transactions, mostly likely triggered by rising interest rates. Welch cited statistics showing the number of land documents recorded at the Norfolk County Registry of Deeds from July 1 to Sept. 30 had declined by 33 percent over the same period in 2021.
“Sales prices are still strong because it’s still supply and demand,” he said. “But the actual activity is down significantly.”
Still, he maintained the proposed residential tax hike was appropriate in light of the 25-percent increase in values recorded over the past five years.
“This is not a huge increase compared to all that equity that they’re getting,” he said.
The town’s total valuation — including residential, commercial/industrial and personal property — is approximately $3.86 billion, Welch said, up from $3.62 billion last year. Residential property comprises 79.55 percent of that total.
“Foxboro is a residential town and the residential portion is increasing, while the commercial side is pretty much static or decreasing slightly,” Welch said.
Foxboro first adopted a so-called split tax rate in 2012, although the variance has been adjusted over time in response to fluctuating property values.
State law requires selectmen to enact local property tax rates each year, typically with input from assessors. In keeping with that mandate, assessors revaluate between 400-500 properties annually to ensure full and fair cash value is represented on each of Foxboro’s 4,387 residential and 257 commercial properties.
Welch also presented 2022 figures comparing Foxboro’s average residential tax bill of $7,458 to those in surrounding communities. These included Mansfield at $7,682, Walpole at $8,551, Norfolk at $9,750 and Sharon at $12,025.
Only Wrentham, North Attleboro and Norton were lower than Foxboro, at $7,177, $6,013 and $6,025, respectively.
“I think that’s a reasonable situation for Foxboro compared to other towns,” Welch said
Before voting to adopt the proposed rates, Selectwoman Stephanie McGowan noted that taxpayers still expect town officials to keep a tight rein on spending — especially with energy costs expected to spike this winter.
“Your property value going up is only a plus if you’re selling your home,” she observed.
During Tuesday’s presentation, Samia also delivered brief remarks on Proposition 2 ½ — the state’s landmark tax-limiting law, which caps a community’s annual tax levy limit at 2 ½ percent annually.
Both Samia and Town Manager William Keegan said the law is often misunderstood by taxpayers, who believe incorrectly that it prevents individual property tax bills from rising by more than 2 ½ percent each year.
In fact, the tax levy — or the amount a community raises through property taxes — consists of adding 2-1/2 percent to the prior year’s levy, plus revenue from any new construction over the past year.
Welch said that Foxboro’s proposed levy of $58.1 million — a 3.8 percent increase from fiscal 2022 — includes $923,535 in so-called “new growth” revenue from 19 new residential units (11 houses and 8 condominiums), as well as a new 50-unit apartment complex on Wall Street.
In addition, selectmen on the recommendation of assessors rejected as inappropriate several available discounts and/or exemptions that would have shifted part of the tax burden onto different classes of property owners.
According to Welch, Foxboro has never implemented these optional shifts, which are typically utilized by just a handful of Bay State cities and towns.