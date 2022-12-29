Seniors are getting cultural exposure — both at the local senior center and beyond.
As part of a push to engage younger seniors — especially those in their 60’s — the local senior center has been organizing trips to destinations like Charleston, S.C., and Italy, as well has creating programs designed to share information about the locations for those who are interested in learning about the area, but who are not interested in the travel itself.
Marc Craig, director of human services, said 22 seniors — at an average age of 69 — recently spent about a week traveling to Charleston, S.C., Savannah, Ga., and Jekyll Island, which is located off Georgia’s coast.
Craig said leading up to the trip they hosted several programs to get participants excited for the trip, including a video series on each destination, a historical presentation by historian, Paolo DiGregorio, as well as a pulled pork barbecue, served in Carolina and Georgia style.
“I had a couple of people who tried some of the barbecue sauce before the Georgia trip and they realized they did not like it so they stayed away from it when they went to Georgia,” Craig said. “It was just an interesting experience that they knew before going that they didn’t like the spicy barbecue sauce.”
Craig said providing cultural enrichment as part of a senior center’s activities is somewhat unusual for a senior center.
Their next organized trip is to Italy, when 33 seniors – at an average age of 71 – will visit Rome, Naples and Pompeii.
“I love bringing new opportunities. It’s just a fun environment for us,” Craig said.
Jackie Talbot, who went on the Georgia trip with her husband Tom this year, is also going on the trip to Italy in April.
“We liked it. Nothing’s perfect, but you know it’s a group tour and you have to roll with the punches but we enjoyed it a lot and it was a nice crowd,” she said.
Talbot said she also enjoyed the senior center’s educational programs on the trip. She is excited to visit Rome and see the Vatican and the Sistine Chapel.
“We’ve never been to Italy, I think Pompeii is very interesting to me,” she said.