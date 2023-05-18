Local seniors showcased their athletic mettle this week by participating in the town’s annual Senior Olympic games, which are held at Gillette Stadium.
The event, which stretches over nine days, features a variety of activities including a two-mile walk, softball throw, darts, cornhole, bowling, Scrabble and a basketball free throw contest, culminating with a closing ceremony and medal presentation at Foxboro Senior Center on May 31.
In addition, some of the competing Senior Olympians will get a chance to march and be on the float on this year’s Founders Day also.
Ilene Fabisch, 65, said this was her first year participating.
“I am very excited to be at Patriot Place with all the seniors,” she said.
Fabisch said she heard about the event when she turned 65 this month whiel gathering information about where she could go to enjoy time with others her age.
Pat Murphy, 80, said she has been participating since the event started in Foxboro three years ago.
“I think it’s great. It gets all people together socializing and it’s fun,” Murphy said, adding her favorite events are cornhole and darts.
For Ginger Sweetman, 80, this was her second time and she is planning to participate in most of this year’s events.
“It’s fun, I love it. It’s something to do that’s different,” Sweetman said.
Milli Greene, who will turn 91 in July has been participating since the beginning and said she is very excited to join again since she will be in a new category this year, 90 and over.
“I like all the events that I do. They are all fun,” she said.
On Tuesday, the second day of competition, seniors from the Randolph Senior Center joined in for the fun in Foxboro .
Tony Plizga, 73, from Randolph, said this is his 8th year participating in the Senior Olympics but this was his first time coming to Foxboro.
“I love the field, I like walking on the grass instead of pavement,” he said.
Marc Craig, director of human services in Foxboro agreed that holding the event at Patriot Place makes it a lot of fun. According to Craig they had 73 seniors from Foxboro and 26 seniors from signed up for this year’s Senior Olympics.
“A lot of seniors look forward to this event all year around. It’s an opportunity for them to try new things and new activities but also they stay fit for the following year,” he said. “Some have been practicing for many months to get up to two-miles walk for today and they are ready now.”