The 200-unit affordable apartment complex for seniors planned off Walnut Street is close to being approved.
The proposed development went before the zoning board of appeals March 16. The board has final say on the project as it falls under the state's 40b affordable housing law that allows housing to supersede most local zoning bylaws if at least a quarter of the units are considered affordable.
In this case, all the units would be classified as affordable, which means they would rent for no more than 80% of area median income.
The one-bedroom apartments would be open to those over 55 and disabled, and Foxboro residents would have priority for up to 70% of the units.
"There are a lot of seniors in town that are looking forward to this," senior Paul Morrison of South Grove Street said.
Three buildings are planned, one with 61 units, a second with 80 units and a third with 59 units. The first phase of the construction would involve the first two buildings for a total of 141 units. Neighbors would see the third building the most, applicant representatives said.
Some have questioned if two four-story buildings were possible, but Michael Mattos of Affordable Housing and Services Collaborative of Braintree said "financial constraints wouldn't allow us to do that."
Mattos explained tax credits and funding are split among three buildings under state guidelines.
Residents and housing authority members also supported keeping the buildings three stories and spreading the development out more on the 16-acre site owned by the local housing authority.
"We addressed everything in one form or another," attorney Frank Spillane said. "There were a lot of modifications."
Evergreen trees will be planted to screen the perimeter of the site that is now woodland. The trees would be fast growing and should reach about 45 feet in a decade, Johnathan Law of Weston & Sampson said, adding the trees will also buffer sound from nearby Interstate 95.
"There will be a green wall between these houses and the site," Law said.
"The buffer would be greatly appreciated," said Ed Galley of North High Street. With pine trees cut down, "we can see right through. What's left is dead forest."
The site is located in the R-40 Residential and Agricultural District.
Zoning board members were scheduled to go on a site walk of the site Thursday.
Board members plan to review the revised plan at their next meeting at 4:30 p.m. April 4.
The project is also before the conservation commission as there are wetlands involved.
During a budget discussion earlier this month, Fire Chief Michael Kelleher said the town’s public safety departments need to add staff to meet growing demands, and said the Walnut Street housing would "push us over the edge.”
A $4 million state grant announced in November will pay for a traffic signal at the dangerous Walnut Street/Route 140 intersection and extend a sewer line along Walnut Street and across Route 140.
Plans for senior housing on the adjacent land stretch back a decade but began moving forward three years ago when the town received a grant for the signalization and sewer design plans, said Paige Duncan, the town’s land use and economic development director.
Selectmen in September agreed to reallocate $200,000 from the town’s affordable housing trust fund for the project.
The town hasn't seen senior housing developed in two decades.
Last fall, the housing authority had listed 162 applicants on its waiting list -- 122 senior citizens aged 60 and over, and the remainder non-elderly disabled.