Face coverings may have the order of the day at Foxboro High School’s 145th commencement exercises on Sunday — at least for everyone but graduates and their immediate families.
But even the personal protective equipment worn by faculty, administrators and support staff couldn’t mask the pride displayed for members of the Class of 2020 who reveled in the school’s first-ever drive-thru graduation.
The hybrid ceremony was planned by school and public safety officials to minimize health risks and comply with state guidelines stemming from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Assembling at the Ahern Middle School according to a staggered schedule designed to promote social distancing, students and family members were escorted to the high school in groups of 40 vehicles, according to Police Chief Michael Grace.
“This is very festive,” Grace said. “Everyone has been great about adhering to the restrictions.”
Once arriving at the high school, vehicles queued up in the driveway loop and awaited their turn to pull up at a makeshift stage erected in front of the main office. One by one, class members were personally greeted by Principal Diana Myers-Pachla before mounting the stage to retrieve their diploma — then pausing as the family paparazzi snapped away.
Although some had lamented missing the pomp and circumstance typically associated with a conventional graduation, feeling they were shortchanged by history, local families clearly embraced the novelty of Sunday’s drive-thru format — celebrating the milestone by outfitting cars with balloons, ribbons and other creative decorations.
The unusual format also afforded graduates an opportunity to make impromptu statements before the TV cameras — with many taking advantage of their face time.
“I would just like to thank my parents, my best friends and my teachers for helping me through these four years of high school,” said graduate Alexya Eliopoulos while family members stood outside their car snapping photos.
Classmate Yara Fawaz voiced similar sentiments.
“A shout out to my family and all of my friends and all of my teachers for helping make this happen,” Fawaz said. “Love you guys.”
Commencement speeches and other remarks typically delivered at graduation were recorded in advance and will be broadcast on Foxboro Cable Access.
In those remarks, class President Sam Belanger suggested that commencement marks a beginning not an end, and voiced confidence that this year’s graduates will make an impact in myriad ways.
“I regret that I am unable to deliver this message in person,” he added. “The circumstances that we are facing are unfortunate. But it is important to keep perspective.”
In conclusion, Belanger counseled classmates to keep a positive attitude and live every day to its fullest.
“We are living in the richest country in the history of the world with opportunity at our fingertips for all of us,” he said. “We’re strong and resilient as a class and we will bounce back from this to accomplish great things. Stay positive and stay strong.”
In her remarks, class Valedictorian Amy Traianou characterized 2020 as “the year that just keeps getting weirder.”
“We may have lost the last couple months of our senior year, but the last three months don’t take away from the four years it took to get here,” she said. “We worked hard and we should be proud of ourselves.”