A trooper stationed at the Foxboro barracks jumped into action over the weekend, helping to deliver a baby girl after he was flagged down on Interstate 95.
Trooper Jordan Cavaco was flagged down Sunday morning on I-95 North in the area of exit 12, according to state police.
The man driving the car was flashing his high beams and hazard lights shortly after 7 a.m. while Cavaco was on routine patrol.
After instructing the man to pull over at the highway split at I-95 and I-93 in Canton, Cavaco called for an ambulance and got his medical bag and OBGYN kit and “jumped into action,” state police said.
The mother and baby girl remained conscious and alert the entire time during the delivery process as additional troopers arrived on scene and assisted.
After confirming the infant’s airway was clear, the troopers wrapped the girl in a blanket until rescue personnel arrived and took over.
“The father was able to keep the mother warm and as calm as the situation allowed throughout the process,” state police said.
Cavaco, who was sworn in as a trooper in May, “was very happy to have had the opportunity to assist the family with the delivery of their baby girl,” state police said.