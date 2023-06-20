Local resident Callista DeFeo heads to New York City this week to start rehearsals for the National High School Musical Theater Awards program.
DeFeo, 18, a recent graduate of Bishop Feehan High School, earned the opportunity to compete in the program after emerging as a regional winner at the Providence Performing Arts Center’s Ocean State Star Awards on June 4.
One male and one female student from each participating region are selected each year to compete at the national program, which is held in the Big Apple at the end of June.
DeFeo will now join fellow Ocean State Star Award winner Thomas Jaques from Bishop Hendricken High School, as well as the 94 other nominees from across the country, for a week of rehearsals prior to the awards ceremony, called the Jimmy Awards. They will take place at 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 26 at Broadway’s Minskoff Theater.
All contestants will have the opportunity to participate in an opening number, a closing number and one of three medleys. There will also be a round of judging on Sunday to determine the four male and four female finalists who will give a solo performance onstage at the awards. A national Best Male and Best Female Leading Performer will be selected from the eight finalists.
“I’m just so grateful that I was chosen,” DeFeo said. “I’ve wanted to go to the Jimmys since I was, like, 12.”
A lover of theater, DeFeo will continue to pursue it in college. She plans to study theater at Marymount Manhattan College.
“I’ve always said I wanted to perform on a Broadway stage,” she said.
The Jimmy Awards can be streamed live at jimmyawards.com.