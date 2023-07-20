A local college student is spending his college summer break in Washington state volunteering to help map locations of invasive species and build trails through the AmeriCorps program.
Teddy Jouret, 19, of Foxboro, who is double majoring in anthropology and communications at UMass Boston, is participating in AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps’ Summer of Service. Jouret is staying in Longbranch, Wash., at Sound View Camp.
“It’s a very beautiful state, and even though it is different from Massachusetts I can recognize many similarities. I am extremely happy with how everything has turned out. The people are so nice, the location is beautiful, and the work is fulfilling,” he said.
Jouret is serving as as a community relations representative alongside one other person. They work on outreach for AmeriCorps while on their project sites.
“We take photos and videos of the other work that we do as regular members. So far, my team has deconstructed an outdated dock, mapped invasive species, started to blaze a trail, and weeded a garden,” Jouret said.
Jouret decided to apply for the opportunity after hearing about it from his mom Jennifer Buteau, who knew the program would be a good fit for him.
“Teddy loves community service, being part of a team, and helping people. He is learning so much and is enjoying seeing new places. It’s a wonderful experience,” Buteau said.
The service doesn’t provide any academic credit, but Jouret said he decided to participate in the program so that he could serve his country while gaining beneficial skills.
“I want a better work ethic, and I think that having the routine that AmeriCorps projects demand will lead me to it. Gaining this skill will set me up for whatever work I do in the future,” he said.
One of the best things Jouret said he has learned so far is how to identify different plant species. He can’t identify many yet, but as these weeks pass by he said he is sure he’ll be able to name more.
Jouret’s favorite aspect of the AmeriCorps program is meeting all of the people on his team. Other teamr members are extremely kind and funny, too.
“Having the opportunity to work with them makes me feel extremely lucky,” Jouret said.
His favorite experience so far was one of the group’s weekend learning activities where they spent all day hiking up a mountain.
“There are a lot of activities you do during your service that you think you might not be capable of doing, but once you power through and complete them you feel extremely fulfilled.”
Jouret said once he graduates from college, he hopes to get a job in state government, so he can help local communities in need.