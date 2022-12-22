Everyone can use a little guidance at times when it comes to making healthy choices -- and local students are no exception.
Foxboro students in grades five through 12 got a little help with that this week as they attended assemblies focused on the dangers of vaping and addictive behaviors. The assemblies were led by Rebeca Fidler, of Taproots Behavioral Health, with the aim of helping students make informed decisions and understand the risks of substance abuse.
“Knowledge is power. I think by bringing this presenter here it helps them be educated about the harmful effects of those substances,” said Jennifer Rosenberg, district nurse leader. “I think the statistics are sobering. The number of students that are vaping in our schools and using drugs and alcohol is a lot higher than I think people realize.”
The presentations also drove home another point that students may not realize, Rosenberg said.
“I think one of the important points and takeaways for students that Ms. Fidler brought up was about the interactions of other prescribed medications some of our students are taking with vaping and drug use,” she said.
Amy Muldowney, community wellness coordinator, thought Fidler did a great job of sharing some of the dangers of vaping and the things that we don’t always think about, such as how these products are manufactured.
“I’m hoping that those will be pieces that kids and maybe adults will remember when they’re put in the position of choosing the future,” Muldowney said.
Muldowney said the presentation came together after school staff, including Rosenberg, identified a need for further student education on the risks of vaping, nicotine and other harmful substances.
“That’s why the district acted so quickly to have Ms. Fidler come in, one of the discussion pieces was perhaps if we share this information prior to vacation, students will be less likely to make risky choices during their winter break,” Muldowney said.
Kerryn Frazier, principal at Ahern Middle School, said she hopes students learned about the long-term impact that substance abuse can have.
“We wanted to bring Ms. Fidler to the district to educate our students on healthy decisions and the dangers of vaping,” she said. “We hope to help our students understand the long-term impact unhealthy decisions can have on their bodies and to help them make healthy decisions for a healthy lifestyle.”
Right after the presentation to seventh- and eighth-graders at Ahern Middle School, Fidler said students were incredibly engaged and she can measure that by eye contact and who is paying attention to what she was saying.
“There were a lot of head nods. I do think the information is relevant to them. It’s not something that necessarily encourages to talk about all the time, but this space gives them an introduction to the topic and hopefully encourages them to ask questions in the future of the other trusted adults that they have,” she said.
A national tobacco use survey found that in 2022, more than 1 in 10 middle and high school students had used a tobacco product within the last 30 days.
The results of that survey on tobacco use were released in November by the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic and changes in methodology, the survey was not able to compare 2022 figures on vaping with other years.
However, Fidler said vaping is on the rise amongst youth.
“Kids are still increasing their vaping and what they have access to, it’s an introduction to a lot of other substances,” Fidler said.
Fidler said she designs her presentations around the age group in her audience.
The information the fifth- and sixth-graders hear focuses on how to make decisions to protect their bodies in the future, stay healthy, and be able to say no, whereas the high schoolers arealso hearing about intervention strategies, ways to quit vaping, things that they can look for if they’ve been using and ways that they can help and support a friend or family members who is interested in quitting.
Fidler will be returning to the Foxboro Public Schools for an online session on Jan. 25 to speak with parents and caregivers about practical strategies to address vaping and other substances.