If next year’s seniors get their way, the measured cadence of Pomp and Circumstance heralding the start of Foxboro High School graduation ceremonies will be heard on a Saturday morning — possibly June 1, 2024 — rather than the traditional Sunday afternoon time slot.
Without elaborating on the reasoning behind such a change, Nathan Urman, president of the FHS Class of 2024 and a student representative to the school committee, said Tuesday night that classmates favor a Saturday morning graduation.
“We expect to begin the process of trying to make that a reality by consulting parents and other members of the community to make sure we understand the ramifications of such a decision,” he informed school board members.
Committee members accepted the request without comment.
Responding to Urman’s proposal, Superintendent Amy Berdos pointed out that next year’s school calendar already has been adopted, tentatively fixing June 2, 2024 as the date for high school graduation. Because of that, any changes would require further action by committee members.
“It will be interesting to hear how you reach out to stakeholders to get more information,” Berdos said.
Though widely regarded as permanent ritual, Foxboro High School graduation exercises have not always been scheduled on Sunday afternoons. For decades, the preferred time for commencement had been on Tuesday evenings – an arrangement which lasted through the late 1970s.