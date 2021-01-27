When Sophia Davis started researching human sex trafficking early last year, she came across a staggering statistic that stuck with her: On average, young girls are pulled into the sex trade industry at 14 years old.
At 17, the Foxboro teenager felt the number hit a little too close to home.
“I heard what it was when I was younger, but I started thinking, why don’t I know more about this? Especially as a young woman,” Davis said.
Davis immersed herself in the topic, as she does many things. She signed up for online forums and classes designed to spread awareness around sex trafficking and the work being done to fight it, leaning into the fact that the sex trade isn’t just a heinous act — but a $150 billion industry with more than 41 million people worldwide under its grasp.
The economy behind it rattled her, especially considering sex trafficking is mostly done underground. There is no definite answer to how many people it affects. And it’s likely much bigger than the average person realizes.
Davis, who considers herself an “advocate for change in society,” decided she wanted to be one of the millions of other people working to dismantle it.
This week she’s putting that commitment into action, through music.
Davis will lead a virtual jazz masterclass with world-renowned musician Alexa Tarantino on Thursday night, with a fundraiser benefiting My Life My Choice, a Boston-based non-profit focused on ending commercial sexual exploitation of children. She raised $500 for the group in the fall, but this week, she hopes for more to combat an industry fueled by money.
For Davis, the event is also an opportunity to merge two passions for the greater good.
The Foxboro High School junior fell in love with jazz at the age of 10, when she picked up a saxophone for the first time. Now she plays the alto and tenor saxophone in the high school ensemble.
She joined the group last year when they traveled to Essentially Ellington, a prestigious jazz competition in New York City, and placed third in the event that culls 15 finalists from over 100 applicants.
Davis was an alternate and didn’t get to perform, but she said the experience was inspiring and reminded her that playing an instrument goes “beyond just music,” and is part of culture.
It pushed her to greater heights.
“I believe music and music education can go beyond its borders and we can use jazz to educate people about important issues,” she said.
After Davis was rejected from a mentorship program last fall that connects young female musicians with established ones, she decided to forge ahead with one of the program’s components: A community engagement project.
With the idea of a jazz masterclass to benefit sex trafficking prevention work in mind, she sent a cold email to Tarantino, one of the program’s designated mentors, and quickly got her on board.
Tarantino, who works with the esteemed Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra in New York City, will lead a one-hour masterclass around improvisation on all types of instruments, followed by a Q&A about her work or different techniques.
Those who attend the virtual event will also hear from Audrey Morrissey, the associate director of My Life My Choice, who will talk about the impact and importance of sex trafficking prevention.
“I really want the students and educators who come to not only receive a high quality masterclass from Tarantino, but a sense of empowerment to create change and feel educated on this topic,” Davis said. “I want them to see that if you feel passionate about two things, there’s a way to connect them to make change in society.
“There’s always a way to connect the things you love with helping people.”
The masterclass will take place virtually on Thursday, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. A Zoom link will be sent upon registration. Tickets are $25 and will benefit My Life My Choice.
To register or for more information, visit: www.eventbrite.com/e/jazz-4-justice-tickets-133995966543.