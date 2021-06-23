It was all in a moment’s notice for 16-year-old Foxboro High student Alexa Correia.
Correia, who has been working in film and editing since middle school, got a call the morning of Mother’s Day to help edit and submit an original short film “The Water Man” by 7 p.m. the same day for the Boston 48-Hour Film Project.
The endeavor led the rising junior to her win on June 19 as runner-up for “Outstanding Women of the Boston 48” presented by Women in Film and Video of New England.
Alexa said it was surreal and she felt a lot of different emotions when her name was announced during the Best of Boston 48 Film Project’s virtual screening and award ceremony that day.
“I was excited and happy to be around these amazing people. It meant a lot to me,” she said. “My passion for film and TV has come from the passion and energy in this industry, which motivates me and fuels my passion to show others that no one is limited by their age or experience.”
Alexa started in the Ahern Broadcasting Club in seventh grade, coming in before school once a week to give people the daily news in the Daily 2, and then joined the Foxboro Cable Access Youth Productions and “What’s Up!” when she was 13 years old as an editor, camera operator, and director.
She has worked on Boston 48-Hour Film Project for the past two years, last year as an assistant producer and background actor, and this year as an assistant producer/editor/principal actor.
“It was an amazing experience to have been doing the 48 for the past two years. All in all, it is always so much fun to be a part of an incredible film experience while surrounding yourself with amazing and incredibly talented people,” Alexa said.
“This award recognizes strong women in the 48, and the fact that I was the runner-up still doesn’t feel real. There need(s) to be more young women recognized in the 48, and I am honored to be one of them and show young girls that it’s never too early to make a difference.”
Film-making is just one of her interests, however.
Besides being a part of the FCA team, Alexa has been a Girl Scout since the first grade, going from a Daisy to a Cadette to, she hopes, graduating as an Ambassador. She is also part of the Foxboro High School Chamber Choir, Concert Choir, Vocal Jazz Ensemble, and a member of FMA Section Leaders at the high school.
In addition to volunteering at FCA, she has also taught classes at the Taylor Elementary School BLAST Program, teaching coding and cursive to third and fourth graders, and volunteered at the Orpheum theater. Along with her school, activities, she has a part-time job.
Alexa said she’s not sure exactly just yet what path she’ll follow as a career.
“Of course I love being a part of the TV and film industry, no matter how small of an impact I make. I also love writing stories and telling stories that people can see themselves in,” she said. “I love music and singing and would love to become a voice teacher someday to teach people how anyone can learn to sing if they practice and learn from others around them.”
The teenager said time management is not as daunting as some people make it out to be.
“It’s all about balance and staying motivated. To stay motivated, I always make sure that I get time for myself and time to relax and have fun with my friends and family.
Michael Webber, executive director at Foxboro Cable Access said he is most impressed by Alexa’s calmness under pressure.
He said film and video production can often be stressful with tight deadlines and technical challenges that always come into play.
“Alexa always remains focused and the goal in mind. These are skills that will serve her well in this or any other field she may pursue,” Webber said, adding, “this award is special in that it’s a recognition of her skills and talents from experienced professionals in the field.”
Andrew Osborne, City Producer of the Boston 48-Hour Film Project said not only did many of the world’s great filmmakers start young, but it’s also a very good sign that Alexa’s already being recognized by her peers.
Her parents, Kim and Brian Correia, couldn’t be prouder of their daughter’s accomplishments to date.
“I am excited for her to see how all her hard work and dedication to her team develop into great experiences and lifelong friendships. In the future, we hope Alexa finds a path that allows her to draw from all her talents. A career that makes her happy and fulfilled. We know that whatever path she takes, she will give it her all,” Kim said.
“She takes such ownership of everything she does. In the future, we hope she finds an opportunity to combine her interests in the performance arts with her technical knowledge and abilities. She will undoubtedly be successful in anything she applies herself to,” Brian said.