Adam Taj, a middle school student and Foxboro resident, received the Norfolk County Hero Award in a surprise ceremony held June 13 at Foxboro Regional Charter Middle School. Norfolk County Sheriff Patrick McDermott presented the award and Taj’s classmates, family and school administrators were also present. The award was given, “in recognition of (Taj’s) wide-ranging service to his neighbors and his community,” according to a press release. Of particular note was the time he helped a woman whose car was stuck in snow shovel out her driveway, which also led him to be recognized as a Noteworthy Neighbor by Partners in Patriotism. According to the press release, Taj has built a helpful reputation through helping to clean up his neighborhood, volunteering to help students with autism at his school, and other community service actions. “I just want to say to everyone that you can help anyone, your neighbors, your friends, and strangers. Help in any way you can and remember if you do things in your life, whether good or bad, it will come back to you,” Taj said. If you know a resident of Norfolk County who would be a good candidate for a Norfolk County Hero Award, pass it along at norfolksheriff.com/norfolkcountyheroes.