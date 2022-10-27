Although most people are immersed in the digital world and used to reading stories online, there is still an opportunity to feel the energy that comes from in-person storytelling.
FoxTales, a monthly storytelling event at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, launched recently. FoxTales are true tales told in Foxboro by people from all over in connection with a monthly theme such as “First Times and New Beginnings,” or “We Love Love.”
The most recent session was held last Thursday as storytellers and listeners gathered at the theater and enjoyed sharing “True Scary Stories,” which included bfive to seven minute descriptions of open heart surgery, mountain climbing dangers, a haunted house and accidents.
Jared Craig, who has initiated FoxTales, serves as the emcee of the event. He shared a few shorter stories to warm up the audience and give them a chance to get drinks.
Craig, who is on the board of the theater, said they have transformed the art gallery spaces in the last few years and are trying to come up with some programming specific to this space.
Before the pandemic around 2018-2019, Craig attended the National Home Dads Conference, and they had a storytelling breakout session in which he told a story on the theme of trials and tribulations of being a dad and fatherhood.
“There’s a wide range of stories and I was like, that’s just such an easy thing to pull and plug. I went to acting school so I feel like I can coach people on how to write stories and every single person in the world has at least 10 to 20 interesting stories, but make a theme and make this a monthly event and, little to no cost to the theater to get people in the door and that was kind of the genesis of it,” Craig said.
Craig’s ability to draw storytellers out was at work with Selectman Mark Elfman, who agreed to tell one his stories this month at the emcee’s urging.
“I think this is just a way to let your hair down a little bit, talk a little bit about yourself, and be involved with the community and be involved with the Rodman Center,” Elfman said.
Ian Cox, one of this month’s storytellers, shared a tale with animation, including sound effects and dynamic body language.
“It has been an awfully long time being on a stage and I thought it might be interesting to challenge myself. I am not an actor at all. I work in banking, I could not be less of a storyteller,” Cox said.
Audience members were given a poker chip and were asked to vote for their favorite story at the end of the night. The story that gets the most votes win a gift card and an audience member wins a gift card at the end of the night as well. Support and seed money for FoxTales was provided by the Foxboro Cultural Council’s grant program.
Tiffany Elliot, who was the first FoxTales winner, announced the winner of this month’s FoxTales, which was Bill Dudley.
Elliot said the event was fantastic as every storyteller was full of energy, and the crowd was giving all of that back to the performers.
Upon hearing about FoxTales, Elliot said to herself, “‘I have a great story. I will come.’ so I came to the first event and I loved it. I will come to every single event. I love listening to everyone tell their stories,” she said.
Judy Garcia lives close to the theater, but stepped inside for the first time on Thursday because her daughter Becky Sheerin was one of the storytellers.
“I’ve never been here before, I’ve never watched anything like this. I loved some of the personal stories,” Garcia said.
Garcia said hearing the stories of local residents helps build a feeling of community.
“Hopefully I will see them on the street and feel like I am in the community of people,” Garcia said.
The next event will be on Nov. 10 with the theme “Family — The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly with the People we (Maybe) Love the Most?”
Tickets are available at Orpheum.org and anyone interested in sharing a story can email Craig at foxtales02035@gmail.com.