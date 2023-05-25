A full house audience was ready to recognize local volunteers and community members for their hard work during the third annual Rodman Awards, which were held last week at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center.
The celebration started with dressed-up attendees walking a red carpet, before heading inside to celebrate the individuals, groups, and organizations that inspire, elevate others and make the community better.
“We are giving out 19 awards in 15 different categories. This was a self-produced event. The entire MRPAC team has worked hard for months to secure support for the event, solicit nominations for awards, produce the event, secure talent, set and lighting design, script writing, etc. It’s a full production with many moving parts,” said MRPAC Executive Director Catherine Miller.
The Rodman Awards are supported in part by a grant from the Foxboro, Attleboro, Mansfield and Sharon Cultural Councils, local agencies that are, in turn, supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council.
Among the award winners was Ryan Jackson, 32, of Pawtucket, who works at Foxboro School of Music, and received the School of Rock Award. He was nominated by Adam Goldberg, the owner of Foxboro School of Music.
“It’s exciting to be recognized and to share success with my friends and family. It’s hard to accomplish your goals without the support of your friends and family. Though I tend to put my head down and do my job, it’s nice to be recognized for the effort I put into the things I value most,” said Jackson, who has been at the school for two years and previously worked as a special education music specialist for the Bi-County Collaborative for 13 years.
Jackson plays most instrument with strings, piano, and drums.
Christie Blushi, who was nominated for Billy Elliot Award for creating youth opportunity, attended the ceremony for the first time with her husband Keith Blushi. She said the event means a lot to so many people because it recognizes people who are really standing out doing their best to help make the community better.
Gail Gilman, who was nominated for The Sequel Award (for the one who never stops giving back, to their industry, their school, their community and their friends) said she was totally floored, very excited and honored when she heard about the nomination.
Gilman said this award ceremony is important because people need to understand the importance of culture and theater.
“I used to own this theater for 13 years and was the president of the theater formerly known as Orpheum. I did everything to keep the theater going,” she said.
The 2023 Marilyn Rodman Legacy Award went to Paul Beck who embodies the characteristics of Marilyn Rodman through his strong community spirit, his passion for the arts, and his focus on equity and access for all. His work around the community exemplifies these characteristics.
Beck has been involved with Foxboro Cable Access for more than 20 years, and currently serves as the president of the organization, ensuring happenings in the community are accessible and archived for all to enjoy.
His creation and development of a full-scale television production facility at the Foxboro High School auditorium has been in use for almost 20 years and his work in various organizations such as the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers and The Museum of Broadcast Technology enhances the work he does in Foxboro.
Miller said there seemed to be a greater buzz than ever about this year’s event — which was exciting.
“It’s wonderful to see so many people take the time to nominate individuals and groups but also to see such a large reach — we had nominees and winners from various towns spanning as far as Hopkinton,” Miller said. “We were thrilled with the excitement. We were seeing surrounding the event and hope it continues to grow year after year.”