In an effort to stem lingering “learning loss” associated with the COVID-19 pandemic before students return to classes next September, local administrators are rolling out a two-week summer enrichment program for students in grades 1-8.
According to Assistant Superintendent Alison Mello, the so-called “Summer Learning Academy” program is planned for the first two weeks in August, with classes scheduled Monday through Thursday from 8:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
“It’s really intended for those students who just need a little more time to get there,” Mello said.
Mello said students struggling to meet standards of proficiency in literacy and math will be invited to participate in the program on the basis of feedback provided by classroom teachers in upcoming weeks. She added that preparations are underway to recruit 14 teachers, with student rosters finalized in June.
Though officials have not yet determined where the program will be held, class sizes will be limited to 12 and grouped by grade level. Curriculum and related classroom activities will respond to specific deficiencies identified through student assessments.
“We want it to be a small group learning opportunity,” Mello told school committee members Tuesday night. “We really want to be able to personalize it.”
According to school Business Administrator William Yukna, the summer program will be funded with targeted grants delivered in the most recent round of federal pandemic funding.
Other funding sources will be available for additional tutoring and various student supports during the upcoming school year, Superintendent Amy Berdos said.
To help ensure that youngsters embrace the summer experience, Mello said local educators are striving to keep things positive, interactive and engaging.
“We really want it to be a fun experience for kids,” Mello said. “We want them to want to come back the next day and the day after that.”
Mello said the learning academy program will complement existing summertime remediation experiences offered in Foxboro schools. These include the so-called “Extended School Year” and “Jump Start” programs, as well as traditional academic-based summer school courses for high school students.
Upon completion of the program, Mello said that classroom teachers and building administrators will continue to track the progress of participating students through the upcoming school year.
Despite concerns about the impact of hybrid or all-remote learning, Mello said that in some respects, with technology skills and personal independence, students have made remarkable strides.
“They’re flexible and they know how to persevere and solve their own problems” as a result of pandemic experiences, she said.