Foxboro is among three area towns that will share a $75,000 grant from the state Gaming Commission to promote tourism surrounding Plainridge Park Casino.
Local officials have long sought to make the area a destination for tourists who might want to visit the casino, Wrentham Village Premium Outlets, Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place in Foxboro and even the Xfinity Center in Mansfield.
The gaming commission said the grant had been awarded Plainville, Foxboro and Wrentham to help with that task.
“The grant will provide funding to hire a professional marketing consultant/firm to prepare a marketing, strategic and creative plan for the destination marketing of the towns of Foxboro, Plainville and Wrentham,” the commission said in a press release sent out Friday. “The towns envision the regional approach benefiting Plainridge Park Casino by attracting more tourists, business travelers and visitors to the region, along with establishing the area as a destination for overnight stays.”
The money is part of a $4.1 million package of mitigation grants statewide announced by the commission. The grants are funded by a tax on casinos.
“The Community Mitigation Fund program highlights the Commonwealth’s commitment to not only maximize job creation and economic development, but also the Legislature’s strong mandate to mitigate any unintended consequences associated with the introduction of casinos,” commission Chairwoman Cathy Judd-Stein said. A $200,000 grant went to Southeastern Regional Planning and Economic Development District to study potential traffic and other problems if a casino is approved for Taunton.
Currently, there are casinos in Everett and Springfield along with a slots-only facility in Plainville.