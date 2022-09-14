A seven-member panel appointed by selectmen this week to help screen town manager candidates will have little time to rest on its collective laurels before getting down to business.
The ad hoc citizens’ committee will assist Community Paradigm Associates, a Plymouth-based consulting firm hired to recruit a replacement for Town Manager William Keegan, who officially retires on Jan. 29, 2023.
According to Bernard Lynch, the firm’s founder and managing partner, the screening committee will assist in reviewing applications, conduct preliminary interviews with seven or eight prospects and ultimately provide selectmen three to four finalists for consideration.
During a get-acquainted meeting with selectmen last month, Lynch outlined a process that includes either a community forum and/or survey before concluding in early 2023.
At that time, selectmen Chairwoman Leah Gibson had issued a plea for townspeople experienced in local government to serve on the screening panel, with eight prospects ultimately expressing interest.
This week, selectmen appointed seven of those eight applicants, with only Paige Duncan, the town’s director of land use & development and the only non-resident, omitted.
This presented an awkward situation for Gibson, who admitted that she had asked Duncan to serve on the screening committee and argued that an outsider could bring a different perspective.
But fellow board member Stephanie McGowan voiced reservations, suggesting that Duncan’s involvement would raise a “red flag” for some.
“It’s just that she’s a department head and employee — and she’s the only one who’s not a town resident,” McGowan said, adding that Duncan could participate in the process by providing input in other ways.
Most of the seven appointees will be familiar faces to local observers, with long-standing roles in town government, including: James DeVellis of McKenzie Lane, Tina Belanger of Milton Lane, Larry Ooi of Fox Lane, Steve Feinstein of Standish Avenue, Kevin Weinfeld of Granite Street, William Yukna of Valley Forge Way and Mark Powers of Prospect Street.
In some ways, the appointments validated concerns voiced previously by Selectman Seth Ferguson, who predicted the screening panel would likely be composed of insiders rather than a broader cross-section of the community.
“It’s certainly not a diverse committee at all,” Ferguson said Tuesday night in response to an observation by Gibson. “It’s affluent males, so it’s not diverse — I think we all agree.”
While conceding Ferguson’s point, Selectman Mark Elfman noted that all of the appointees were stakeholders in the community.
“We obviously thank everyone who put their name in,” Gibson concluded.