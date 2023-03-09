Multiple town officials are looking into alleged zoning and licensing irregularities stemming from the operation of a long-standing towing and salvage business on East Belcher Road.
Members of the town select board last week convened a public hearing on the application for a Class 3 second-hand auto parts license by Cook’s Towing & Transport at 24 East Belcher Road.
This marked the second proceeding involving business owner Jeffrey A. Cook, who already had been contesting allegations that he improperly stored heavy equipment and/or salvage materials on land surrounding his Spring Street residence, roughly a half-mile away.
According to Town Manager William Keegan, the Belcher Road business — which consists of a single-story garage surrounded by scores of rusting vehicles, heavy equipment and even an old railway locomotive — does not have a license to operate and also appears to violate zoning.
“This is not a renewal license,” Keegan explained. “This is a new license application.”
Acting on a late request from attorney Jeffrey Lovely, board members continued last Tuesday’s hearing to 7:15 p.m. on March 28, but allowed preliminary testimony from residents living in the Spring Street area.
William Cooke, of 112 Spring St., claimed that Jeffrey Cook (no relation) has been transferring junk from the East Belcher Road site — located in an industrial area near the town’s now-closed landfill — to his Spring Street properties for more than a decade.
“What he doesn’t have room for up there ends up down on Spring Street,” Cooke said. “He has quite an area there and it’s full of old tractors, old trucks, bulldozers, commercial shipping containers — you name it.
“Something has to be done at this point,” William Cooke added. “Now it’s at the point where he needs to be stopped … because he’s running a towing business, but he’s also running a salvage business.”
Jeffrey Cook in 2010 paid $535,000 for the East Belcher Road property, which includes slightly over 50,000 square feet of land, according to records at the Norfolk County Registry of Deeds.
Arthur Rounds of 141 Cocasset St. formerly ran a business — now operated by his son — adjacent to Cook’s Belcher Road location. Rounds said last Tuesday that he never complained, hoping instead the town would cite Cook for zoning violations.
“I have a lot to say about this — I’m not going to say it tonight,” Rounds said, preferring to wait until the hearing is continued on March 28. “Things there have been out of control for a long time.”
Select board chair Leah Gibson, who said she travels East Belcher Road regularly, verified the lot is so crowded that large trailers and other equipment sometimes encroach on the roadway, where they are cordoned off by orange flags and traffic barrels.
“That would lead me to believe that someone realizes they are parked so close to the road that it is unsafe,” Gibson said, wondering aloud whether proper setbacks are being observed. “I know there’s a lot of stuff going on there, but from a public safety standpoint I have concerns.”
Both Gibson and Keegan clarified that select board members would rule solely on the license application for 24 East Belcher Road, while the related Spring Street allegations are subject to a separate hearing process before the zoning board of appeals.
Those proceedings had been sparked by a mid-December ruling from building commissioner Scott Shippey that unspecified materials stored at 73 Spring St., a four-acre parcel owned by Jeffrey and Sandra Cook, violate zoning.
The Cooks have appealed Shippey’s ruling to Foxboro’s zoning board of appeals, which convened a Jan. 19 hearing on the matter. That hearing has since been continued to March 16.
At the Jan. 19 session, Shippey testified that his ruling followed Cook’s failure to acknowledge requests for a more detailed inspection at the property.
Speaking in his defense, Cook told zoning board members the property had been subjected to zoning inquiries several times over the years, but that all had been resolved amicably.
“I’ve had other zoning commissioners out there due to complaints before,” he said, adding that town conservation officials also had inspected the site. “Once they understand what I’m doing everything works out fine.”
The four-acre parcel is one of several properties owned by the Cooks nearby or adjacent to their residence at 79 Spring St.; all are situated in the R-40 residential zone.
During the Jan. 19 hearing, Cook said he had “every intention” of complying with zoning, but insisted that he wanted a permanent resolution of the situation rather than revisiting the matter every few years in response to intermittent complaints from neighbors.
Cook acknowledged that he has gradually been clearing land, pulling stumps, screening loam and otherwise improving a property that was in poor condition when purchased. The primary focus, he added, has been raising pumpkins, some of which he sells.
“We did that on a small scale for a few years and it’s been gradually getting bigger in different places on the land,” he said. “It started off being a hobby, but it ends up being a lot of fun for me and my family and some of the people in the neighborhood who like it.”
Cook also said he has qualified for the state’s Chapter 61 program, which provides property tax breaks in return for 10-year commitment to grow certain agricultural products and keep the land undeveloped.
Equipment currently stored on site to accomplish those ends included a bulldozer, several tractors, a forklift, a loader and backhoe.
Cook contended that uses on the property don’t meet the definition of a contractor’s yard, and denied it is used for storing building supplies.
“I’m not a contractor, I don’t do any contracting and there’s no other contractor renting space or doing anything else there,” he told zoning board members.
In response, zoning board Chairman Barnett Ovrut asked Cook for an inventory of items and/or structures on his Spring Street properties prior to a site inspection by zoning board members on Feb. 7. He also requested that neighbors attending the Jan. 19 session compile a written list of grievances for the board to review.
“That would allow us the best and most efficient way of addressing the issue,” Ovrut said.