An Attleboro man is facing gun and drug charges stemming from a traffic stop on Route 140 near the Shell gas station.
Michael D. Gerald, 26, of 1167 Oakhill Ave., pleaded innocent to the charges last Wednesday in Wrentham District Court.
Because he was out on bail on weapons charges at the time of his arrest, Judge Thomas Finigan revoked that bail and ordered him held without bail, according to court records.
Gerald was stopped about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday by Officer Paul Politsopoulos for allegedly for driving a car with an expired inspection sticker.
After a subsequent investigation, he was also charged with driving with a suspended license.
Prior to the vehicle being towed, police say a bag containing a loaded 9 mm handgun was discovered during a search of the car. The weapon did not have a serial number and was loaded with a large capacity magazine, according to police.
Also found was a plastic baggie containing various pills and $76 in rolled up bills, according to police.
Politsopoulos was assisted on scene by K9 Officer Kurt Pollister.
Gerald faces charges of driving with a suspended license, driving with no inspection sticker, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, improper storage of a high capacity firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession with intent to distribute a class B substance.
His case was continued to the end of the month for a pretrial conference.