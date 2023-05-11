A bare quorum of registered voters made quick work of a 23-item agenda at Foxboro’s annual town meeting Monday night, approving a $94.4 million budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 and green-lighting a raft of zoning revisions, most with little or no debate.
Mindful of the disappointing turnout for the May 3 town elections, when no races were contested and just 324 of the town’s 13,044 registered voters cast ballots, officials had understandably been concerned about the prospects for a quorum this week.
So as soon as Town Clerk Robert Cutler reported that 101 voters had checked in at the high school auditorium — one more than necessary — Town Moderator Frank Spillane immediately gaveled the session to order.
Late arrivals swelled attendance as high as 124, Cutler said on Tuesday morning, before falling off later in the evening.
Girding themselves to the task, this core of committed voters overwhelmingly approved most warrant articles, many without opposition.
Items that generated substantive discussion were limited to a pair of related citizen petitions which sought to jump-start a broad program of sidewalk improvements, in some cases ahead of road work.
The first, which voters rejected by a 76-48 margin, would have mandated spending least 40 percent of all funds received each year through the state Chapter 90 program specifically for sidewalk reconstruction.
Although Chapter 90 money is typically used for roadway work, it can be used for sidewalks as well.
Jack Martin of Summer Street, who had championed the measure, argued unsuccessfully that Foxboro has too many busy streets with sub-standard or even no sidewalks — which he portrayed as a dangerous combination.
“We all know the town has neglected sidewalks for many years,” Martin said. “Remember, this is for pedestrian safety.”
Despite their opposition to Chapter 90 earmarks, however, voters subsequently agreed to use $400,000 from the town’s free cash reserves for a scaled-down sidewalk project along Cocasset Street, where a jogger was struck and killed by a vehicle last November.
Advisory committee member John Mahoney, a leading proponent of the petition, originally had sought a more expansive sidewalk program costing upwards of $1 million, but conceded that fiscal realities rendered such a request impractical.
“I hope it’s a reasonable request,” Mahoney said when making his motion for the revised $400,000 figure.
Mahoney’s request was adopted over the objections of public works Director Christopher Gallagher, who contended that both roadway and sidewalk improvements should be undertaken systematically, following a master plan, rather than in piecemeal fashion with citizens advocating for site-specific projects.
Towards this end, and in an effort to “improve walkability” in town, Gallagher said local officials are developing a comprehensive sidewalk inventory that will be prioritized according to need, logistical considerations and available funds.
This year, Gallagher noted, the town is spending $200,000 to reconstruct 4,000 feet of sidewalk on Mechanic Street, which includes crosswalk improvements that meet state and federal disability codes.
“We’re really trying to get as much engagement as we can,” he said, adding that townspeople will be encouraged to participate in a survey to help develop the sidewalk inventory.
Sidewalk talk aside, voters appeared more than satisfied with the state of local affairs.
The tone was evident early on, as advisory committee chairman Daniel Peterson’s lengthy budget presentation elicited but a handful of questions — a rare departure from custom.
As spelled out in budget documents, the lion’s share of town spending — roughly $82.8 million — remains concentrated in four areas: public schools, police and fire, insurance and retirement obligations, and public works.
In addition to the operational budget, voters gave the nod to just over $4 million in capital spending which will fund the purchase of two school buses, several dump trucks and utility vehicles, a street sweeper, backhoe and ambulance, new IT software and school copiers — as well as funding $1 million worth of water main replacement.
Also enacted Monday night were a series targeted zoning revisions intended to more precisely define warehouses, trucking terminals, auto graveyards, property setbacks and tattoo parlors, while likewise requiring educational and religious uses undergo a limited review by planning board members.
Voters also agreed to admit the long-closed Pratt School on Community Way into the municipal sewer district, presumably as a means of selling or leasing the property, and reaffirmed formal boundaries for the Baker Street Historic District.
In other action, voters by a 110-7 margin agreed to pay half of future health insurance premiums for the surviving spouses of retired employees — a benefit previously extended only to retirees themselves.
Up to now, surviving spouses have been allowed to continue on the town’s health plan, but have been required to pay the total premium. Going forward, with the town funding half of those premiums, Foxboro’s monthly insurance payment is projected to increase by $3,184, according to an analysis prepared by advisory committee members.
Finally, the annual meeting closed with a symbolic, and ultimately sentimental, gesture for long-time Recreation Director Debbie Giardino, with voters unanimously agreeing to name a new pavilion at Booth Playground in her honor.